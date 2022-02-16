Covid-19 test kits have found their way into many homes during the pandemic. Many more people will soon have access to the free test kits being shipped to thousands of homes in the coming weeks.
While severe poisonings from the contents of the kit are not expected, mistakes can cause unwanted symptoms.
To use the kits safely, remember the following tips:
• Some of the kits have solution containers that looks like eye drops. People have accidentally used this solution instead of their eye drops.
To help prevent this, do not store test kits near personal care products.
• You will never be instructed to place a solution on the nasal swab before putting it in the nose. This may cause irritation to the nose. In addition, the test will no longer work.
• As soon as the kit is used, throw the item away to prevent small children from ingesting the solution in the kits or putting used nasal swabs in their mouth. Some of the small pieces can also be choking hazards.
• For any Covid-19 test kit exposures, call the West Virginia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings. Located in Charleston, the WVPC is a part of the West Virginia University-Charleston Division. The toll-free phone number is 1-800-222-1222. Visit www.wvpoisoncenter.org.
