SUNRISE SUMMIT — On the hill at Hampshire High School, the animal science program has flourished, expanding into offering grooming courses for students that allow them to gain real-world experience caring for dogs, as well as connecting with their owners and preparing for their futures.
While this program has been put on hold with the COVID-19 pandemic, the lessons in patience, communication and hands-on learning are ones that can stick with HHS students in the program, opening doors for their future.
Isaac Lewis, an agriculture education teacher at HHS who runs this program, said that the animal science program at the school offers an opportunity for students to explore both the food animal and companion animal components for preparation to enter the field, and there’s a big opportunity, Lewis said, for the companion animal side with the new grooming facility and courses offered.
“We offer 4 different courses. Students don’t end up magically working with a dog; they have to learn the basics in those 4 courses,” Lewis explained. “In the senior-level courses, they do a predominant amount of our basic grooming, which involves basic hair care, anything we would need in terms of bathing, shedding, body clipping, those types of things.”
These grooming courses also clip dogs’ nails, which Lewis said seems to be something that might set some customers on edge.
“A lot of our customers are very reluctant to clip nails,” Lewis said. “It doesn’t work for everybody. We know that we have to do it, but nobody wants to do it. We have that service, and some of our customers will come in just to have their dog’s nails clipped.”
In these courses, Lewis explained that students are also taught how to check dogs’ anal glands and ear health as well, and, while the students obviously don’t do any treatment, they can act as the middleman between a customer and a veterinarian.
“Groomers have the opportunity to be a liaison to the veterinarian and build that customer relationship between a dog owner and a vet,” Lewis reasoned. “Not everyone wants to take their dog to a vet. We all have a little bit of anxiety about using a veterinarian, and so sometimes we can soften that a little bit.”
Because many dog owners might have vet visits scheduled for once or twice a year, Lewis said that groomers will see the dogs more often, possibly 5 or 6 times a year, maybe even monthly. This frequency can ensure that the dog’s health is being checked and monitored, and if an issue is found, a recommendation can be made right away, possibly saving the animal’s life.
“Groomers are great resources for that,” said Lewis, “and we try to teach that.”
Kaylyn Zerrillo is one of Lewis’ students who takes the courses because of her passion for animal care. “I just really love animals,” Zerrillo said. “I’ve always wanted to be a veterinarian.”
In addition to connecting with the dogs being groomed, Lewis said that the students take time to engage with the dog owners as well, especially with the retired customers.
“We love our clients that are retired and that have a story,” explained Lewis. “A lot of those stories are really groundbreaking. It's an important part of our business that we enjoy here.”
This community engagement that the program fosters is an ideal stepping-stone for HHS students who want to pursue a career in this field, and Hampshire County, Lewis acknowledged, is a location with many possibilities for these jobs.
“There are lots of things happening here that lend themselves toward pet grooming and boarding,” Lewis pointed out, adding that with the agritourism attraction of Hampshire County, folks might want somewhere to board their pets or take them to be groomed while visiting the area.
Lewis also noted that while grooming could be a jumping-off point for students who might want to start their own businesses or go to college to further their education in the field, with the certifications that students gain after leaving the program, there are opportunities for at-home work as well, for stay-at-home parents or supplemental farm income.
“There are just a lot of possibilities,” Lewis said. “We have a lot of potential.”
