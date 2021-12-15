100 Years Ago — Dec. 14, 1921
There will be a box supper and candy social at Sugar Grove schoolhouse Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 7 o’clock p.m. Proceeds for benefit of school. We extend a cordial invitation to all.
Cumberland, Md. — The Rev. John Melvin McFarland, pastor of the Old Town Circuit, Baltimore Conference, Methodist Episcopal Church, North, died at the Western Maryland Hospital here late this afternoon from a gunshot wound in the hip, accidentally sustained while hunting this morning in the vicinity of Oldtown.
Work on the new Court House has been moving along at a commendable speed the past few weeks. The exterior front has been completed and the stone steps laid. On the interior all of the offices on the first floor have been plastered, leaving only the woodwork to be done.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 8, 1971
The Department of Natural Resources has announced that a new type hunting and fishing license will be issued to West Virginians in 1972. The license will be imprinted from green plastic accreditation cards that are now being mailed to resident sportsmen who purchased hunting and or fishing license in 1971. The license issued will be cardboard and may be carried in the owner’s billfold. Hunting licenses will have game tags attached to them rather than separate as in past years.
Miss Jennie Haines is now employed at the Silco Store in town after school and Saturdays.
The mayor and town council of the Town of Romney hope that everyone will join in celebrating the Christmas holidays by decorating their homes and businesses. People from all over the world pass through our town. Let’s let them know we have a true Christmas spirit.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 9, 1981
Local HHS senior, B.C. Baker, son of Mr. and Mrs. B.C. Baker, achieved a goal dreamed of by 4-H’ers across the state and nation: an all-expense trip to the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. He was not exactly lonely on his trip as two of his first cousins from neighboring Frederick County, Va., were also state winners in their project areas, Natalie Jo and Marietta Cather, daughters of George and Phyllis Cather of Clearbrook, Va., were state winners in Virginia, while B.C. Baker was a state winner in West Virginia. All three 4-H’ers are well-known in the Capon Bridge community.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 11, 1991
Approximately 90 vendors displayed handmade crafts at the Christmas House sponsored by the GFWC of Romney last Saturday. “It has gotten bigger every year,” remarked chairman of the event, Barbara Smith.
Mountaineer Warehouse, Route 50, across from High’s, Romney, has 30 percent off on all riding toys.
Mr. and Mrs. Sid Moore and son of Fort Ritchie, Md., visited Mrs. Moore’s mother, Delphia Hartman over the Thanksgiving weekend.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 12, 2001
It was just three short months ago when the first of two commercial airplanes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City. The acts of terrorism in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania forced many changes in the way Americans think and feel. At the request of Gov. Bob Wise, numerous individuals around the state paused on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 8:46 a.m. to remember the 9-11 terrorists’ acts on our nation.
Angel Whitacre led the Salem United Methodist Women in “Hanging the Green” at the Salem Methodist Church, which was followed by a buffet dinner. The community is invited to the Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 14, 2011
Hunters brought down 1,661 deer this year, up nearly 32 percent from 2010. This year’s figure is the eighth highest county total in the state.
Still, that’s lower than the five-year average of 1,786 but it’s the highest tally since 2008, when 2,153 deer were harvested. Rich Rogers, district wildlife biologist for West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources in Romney, said the numbers are “back to normal.”
ROMNEY — Much to Lela’s chagrin, Sue Lyon simply couldn’t help herself. Sue, Lela’s mother, was so enthusiastic about the return of the Christmas parade in Romney on Saturday that instead of just watching it along the half-mile stretch of Birch Lane, she jumped in to be a part of it.
“I’m in the parade!” she exclaimed.
For the second year in a row, Hampshire’s wrestlers have opened the season with a second-place finish in the Kiwanis Invitational Tournament.
The Trojans swept all four matches in their pool Saturday, then faced Pool A winner Keyser for the championship, a match the Golden Tornado captured by a 50-26 score.
