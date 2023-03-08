One evening last week, I woke up on the couch and told my family I was going to bed for the night. My husband pointed out it wasn’t even 8:30 p.m. I’d been fighting an illness for days and replied as humorously as possible, “I’m tired and have nothing to prove to you people.” Then I bid them goodnight, took a nighttime cold pill and was in a sound slumber well before 9 p.m. It reminded me of a funny meme I’d previously seen, “You’re still a rockstar,” I whisper to myself as I take my multivitamin and get into bed at 9:00.
Long gone is my desire (and ability) to pull an all-nighter. Our oldest daughter regularly reminds me of the difference between the sleep habits of a 20-year-old coed and a nearly 50-year-old working mother of three Savages. When she was home a few weekends ago, she was still chattering away when I excused myself for bed. Jokingly she teased, “Imagine going to bed before 9:00 p.m.” I replied, with a little snark, “I’d be happy to discuss that with you when I get up for work at 5 a.m.” She respectfully declined that offer.
Then, just this past week, she sent me late-night texts that could’ve used an immediate response on two different occasions. Ok, to be fair, the first “late-night text” came in at 9:45 p.m. Still, I was snug in my bed and not awake to send her a scan of the documents needed for a new apartment application. I responded the next morning at 5:45 a.m. Luckily, despite my delayed response, I’m confident the papers made it to the leasing office’s inbox well before they opened for the day.
Then a few nights later, our college girl messaged me at 12:47 a.m. to share some exciting news about a recent accomplishment. I was proud when I got up and read the text. At 5:10 a.m., I replied as much. That garnered a “thank you” text when she awoke at 9:00 a.m. I guess the good news is we both get seven to nine hours of recommended sleep per night. However, mine just happens to start before our daughter has even eaten supper.
When I think about the difference between my husband’s and my sleep habits and that of at least two of our three Savages, I try to remember that we were young late-nighters once. There was a time, although our kids wouldn’t believe it now as they stir us awake on the couch, that we also would wait until after 9 p.m. to go out or complain that a curfew was too early. My husband likes to tell the story of trying to convince the father of a girl he was on a date with to extend her curfew by arguing, “There’s nothing we could do after midnight that we couldn’t do before midnight.” That very helpful logic ended with the date abruptly ending as the father insisted his daughter come home immediately. Prince Charming didn’t even get to the first stroke of midnight that night.
All these years later, my husband’s teenage wisdom has proven true. He and I may not yet be part of the early bird special age set, but we’re also not pulling any all-nighters. In our middle-aged minds, we’re still rockstars. However, unlike our Savages, rarely do we make it past midnight. These days, most of our rock moves happen, mindful of words like blood pressure and cholesterol, well before 9 p.m.
