Kitty Savage 2023

One evening last week, I woke up on the couch and told my family I was going to bed for the night. My husband pointed out it wasn’t even 8:30 p.m. I’d been fighting an illness for days and replied as humorously as possible, “I’m tired and have nothing to prove to you people.” Then I bid them goodnight, took a nighttime cold pill and was in a sound slumber well before 9 p.m. It reminded me of a funny meme I’d previously seen, “You’re still a rockstar,” I whisper to myself as I take my multivitamin and get into bed at 9:00.  

Long gone is my desire (and ability) to pull an all-nighter. Our oldest daughter regularly reminds me of the difference between the sleep habits of a 20-year-old coed and a nearly 50-year-old working mother of three Savages. When she was home a few weekends ago, she was still chattering away when I excused myself for bed. Jokingly she teased, “Imagine going to bed before 9:00 p.m.” I replied, with a little snark, “I’d be happy to discuss that with you when I get up for work at 5 a.m.” She respectfully declined that offer.

