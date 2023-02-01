Capon Springs folks and surrounding communities demonstrated their love and support for Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gerald Brill. He has been diagnosed with cancer... a fundraiser sponsored by the fire company was held on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The event had people standing in line for a delicious, home-cooked meal with all the country dishes that are so hard to find: country ham, dumplings, pork, sauerkraut and much more. A huge silent auction had new items and gift baskets to view while you waited your turn at the table. What a wonderful out-pouring of love, respect and support for their fire chief.
On Friday, Jan. 27, Nancy Wolfe, Deloris (Harold) Mowrey, and Debbie Alderman of Delray enjoyed a trip to the South Branch Cinema in Moorefield, West Virginia, to see ‘A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks. The Cinema offers senior citizen discounts. Call 304-358-8100 for details.
We are requesting prayers for Donnie Gladden and Jim Hott. Donnie, who grew up in the Capon Bridge area, had a severe stroke; his recovery is still uncertain. Jim Hott is recovering from a hypoglycemic attack in the physical therapy unit in Romney. Both men need your prayers and support.
A special thank you goes to Deloris (Frank) Mowrey for the hickory nuts she gave my sister, Joyce. After cracking them out, Joyce used them in Melinda Mowrey’s icebox cookie recipe.
February is here! We can hope for longer days as we wait for the spring solstice. Groundhog Day occurs this week, so I am sending birthday wishes to Kerry Mowrey, who was born on that day to Art and Janet Mowrey, now deceased, of Capon Bridge.
My sister Carol has a colorful amaryllis blooming; spring is just around the next corner, about six weeks.
Norwood Haines, a long-time resident of Romney, will be moving to Pittsburgh at the beginning of February to be near his daughter, Susan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.