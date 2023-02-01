Brenda Hiett

Capon Springs folks and surrounding communities demonstrated their love and support for Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gerald Brill. He has been diagnosed with cancer... a fundraiser sponsored by the fire company was held on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The event had people standing in line for a delicious, home-cooked meal with all the country dishes that are so hard to find: country ham, dumplings, pork, sauerkraut and much more. A huge silent auction had new items and gift baskets to view while you waited your turn at the table. What a wonderful out-pouring of love, respect and support for their fire chief.

On Friday, Jan. 27, Nancy Wolfe, Deloris (Harold) Mowrey, and Debbie Alderman of Delray enjoyed a trip to the South Branch Cinema in Moorefield, West Virginia, to see ‘A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks. The Cinema offers senior citizen discounts. Call 304-358-8100 for details.

(0) comments

