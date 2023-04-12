Thought: This being Easter Sunday, I am sharing:
The Jelly Beans
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Thought: This being Easter Sunday, I am sharing:
The Jelly Beans
Red is for the Blood he gave,
Green is for the Grass he made,
Yellow is for His Sun so bright,
Orange is for the edge of night,
Black is for the sins we made,
White is for grace he gave,
Purple is for His hours of sorrow,
Pink is for Our new tomorrow.
May each day be Easter in your heart, and may the joy you feel on Easter morning be the joy of each day of your life.
The Easter Sunrise Service at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren today (April 9) was well attended, and the fellowship afterward was enjoyed by all.
The Good Friday Service and the Easter Sunrise Service at the Bethel Baptist Church was well attended, and all enjoyed the services and the time of fellowship afterward.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty enjoyed having their family on Saturday afternoon. All enjoyed the delicious meal and the great time of fellowship.
Happy birthday to our great granddaughter, Allie Brooke Crites, for her eighth birthday. Hope you had a great day. Happy birthday wishes to Eddie Staggs, who celebrated a birthday on Sunday, April 9.
Deepest sympathy to our grandson Jonathan on the death of his dad, Raymond Yonker III, in West Union, IL. Deepest sympathy to all those that have lost loved ones.
Get well wishes to all those that are sick – prayers for all of them.
The article our great grandson had in the Review, J.J. Charlton. We are so proud of you. Always follow your dreams.
If you have any news, please call and share. Until next time, stay well and God Bless.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.