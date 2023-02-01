WINCHESTER – Valley Health has joined with West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, Mountain Health Network, and Marshall Health as an owner of Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable and collaborative.
“Valley Health and WVU Medicine share the common vision of improving the health and well-being of residents in both West Virginia and western Virginia,” said Ben Gerber, president of Peak Health. “Together with our other provider owners, Valley Health will help Peak realize the high quality, community-based model of care we are building.”
