The holiday season is filled with the anticipation of spending time with friends and loved ones, making some of our most treasured memories.
This most wonderful time of the year is often filled with goodies galore and feasts abound; however, a little less welcome are the calories that come with the overindulgence in those carb-laden meals and delicious candies.
An article published in The New England Journal of Medicine says the average adult gains 1 pound of weight during the holiday season. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, it is much more difficult to burn 3,500 calories than it is to consume them.
Coupled with the fact that as we age our metabolism slows down and it becomes harder to lose those extra pounds, it serves us well to be proactive in implementing our holiday weight management skills.
Here are some ideas that may help you dash away from those extra holiday calories without sacrificing flavor:
• When preparing your recipes, swap out high-fat ingredients for lower-calorie ingredients when possible. Use low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth in dishes like mashed potatoes and dressing.
• When prepping mashed potatoes, dice the potatoes and place them in cold water overnight to allow much of the starch to drain. Transfer the potatoes to another bowl and rinse well before boiling.
• Use fresh herbs and spices to flavor meats and dishes to cut down on salt but not flavor.
• Savor the flavor of foods by eating slowly and mindfully, paying close attention to the sensations that each food produces.
• Serve dinner on smaller plates. Eating is as much a visual experience as a physical one. When we fill our plates (regardless of plate size), our minds are satisfied once we have eaten all our food.
It doesn’t matter if you fill a 9-inch plate or a 13-inch plate, your brain will believe it is full after eating both. Shave those extra inches off your plate to avoid adding inches to your waistline.
• Fill your plate with non-starchy vegetables, like green beans and carrots. These foods are low-calorie and help keep hunger at bay.
• Take a 10-minute break between dinner and eating dessert to give your stomach time to let your brain know if it needs more food.
• Avoid the temptation to skip breakfast on the days you know you’re planning to eat a holiday meal. Eating a nutritious breakfast prevents you from overeating at meals later in the day.
• Consider substituting whole-grain ingredients in muffins and breads.
• Choosing low-fat cheeses, sour cream and milk ingredients in your dishes are an easy way to cut back on unhealthy fat and calories.
• Consider preparing dessert dishes using sugar-free alternatives. This will allow both diabetic and nondiabetic guests to enjoy something sweet. These dishes are sure to be a hit among all partygoers.
• Conversation is calorie-free. Use mealtimes as an opportunity to spend time with loved ones, reminisce with old friends and enjoy the company of others; however, be aware and stay vigilant that this time is not used to indulge in high-calorie foods.
Food is a big part of our culture, symbolizing our love and connectedness to one another. Preparing food that is grown by our own hands and seasoned with love is part of what makes the holidays so special and memorable.
Source of recipes: Vermont Extension Service
Tangy Meatballs
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups quick-cooking or rolled oats
- 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 3 lbs. lean ground beef
Sauce
- 2 cups ketchup
- 1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 to 2 tsp. liquid smoke
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add oats, milk, onion, pepper and garlic powder. Add the ground beef and mix well. Shape into 1-1/2 -inch balls and place in 2 9-by-13-inch baking pans. Bake uncovered, at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.
Remove from the oven and drain. Place all the meatballs in one of the pans. In a saucepan, bring all the sauce ingredients to a boil. Pour over the meatballs, return to the oven and bake uncovered, for 20 minutes or until meatballs are done. Yield: 12 servings.
Cranberry Chicken
- 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved
- 1 can (16 oz.) whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 1 large tart apple, peeled and chopped
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 1 tsp. curry powder
Place chicken in a 13-by-9-inch baking dish that has been sprayed with a nonstick coating. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon over chicken. Bake, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes longer or until juices run clear. Yield: 6 servings.
Plum Pudding
- 1 pkg. cherry gelatin
- 2 cups boiling water
- Dash salt
- 3/4 cup raisins, finely chopped
- 3/4 cup cooked prunes, finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/4 cup candied citron, finely chopped
- 3/4 cup nuts, finely chopped
- 3/4 cup grape nuts cereal
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water, add salt. Chill until slightly thickened. Add fruits, nuts, grape nuts and spices. Chill in a mold until firm, then unmold. Serve with whipped cream.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Dried Cranberries, Toasted Hazelnuts, and Orange Zest
- 2 lbs. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise if small, or quartered if large
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup lightly toasted, peeled, chopped hazelnuts
- Zest of 1 orange
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the Brussels sprouts with the oil, sprinkle with salt and a few grinds of pepper and toss again. Roast stirring once or twice, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until nearly tender and browned.
Add the dried cranberries, hazelnuts and orange zest. Stir well and continue roasting for at least another 5 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are deep golden brown, crisp on the outside, and tender on the inside. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve right away.
Pumpkin Bread
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups canned or fresh mashed pumpkin
- 3/4 cup oil or butter
- 1/2 cup water
- 2-1/2 cups sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1-1/4 tsp. salt
- 3/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 3/4 tsp cinnamon
- 2-1/2 cups flour
Mix 1st 9 ingredients together then add flour and mix until well moistened. Bake at 350 degrees for 90 minutes or until pick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean. Raisins can be added, if desired. Yield: 2 loaves.
Warm Spiced Citrus Punch
- 2-1/2 quarts water, divided
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1 can (6 oz.) frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
- 3/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 tsp. almond extract
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp. each ground cinnamon, allspice and cloves
In a large saucepan bring 1 quart of water and the sugar to a boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Add the remaining water. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cook until hot but do not boil.
Serve warm from a punch bowl or pour into a crock pot and keep warm on low heat. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 16 servings.
Cinnamon Bread
- 2 cups of warm water (110 degrees)
- 2/3 cup of white sugar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. active yeast
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 6 cups bread flour
Filling
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
In a large bowl dissolve sugar in warm water, and then stir in yeast. Allow to proof or until yeast resembles a creamy foam. Mix salt and oil into yeast. Mix in flour a cup at a time. Knead dough over lightly floured surface until smooth. Place in a well-oiled bowl, and turn to coat. Cover with a damp cloth. Allow to rise until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
Punch the dough down. Knead the dough for a few minutes and then cut into equal parts. Roll out each piece of dough into an 11-by-16-inch rectangle. Mix 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 Tbsp. cinnamon.
Melt 4 Tbsp. of butter and spread it on the dough; follow with the cinnamon mixture. Roll up bread and place it in the pan with the seam down in a well-greased 9-by-5-inch pan. Set oven to 170 degrees with a pan of water until it heats up then turn it off. Put pan in oven and allow to rise for 30 minutes or until dough has risen 1-inch above pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Turkey Dinner in a Blanket
- 1 tube refrigerated crescent rolls
- 3/4 cup shredded roasted turkey
- 3/4 cup prepared stuffing
- 3/4 cup prepared mashed potatoes
- 1 cup cranberry sauce
- 1/4 cup prepared gravy, warmed
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the crescent rolls. Top with mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing and cranberries. (just a small spoonful of each.) Roll up and transfer to prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Serve with gravy for dunking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.