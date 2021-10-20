Autumn has arrived. The dark cloudy, humid days we have been experiencing are gone. Brisk autumn breezes are blowing, bringing cooler temperatures, falling leaves and the smell of wood smoke. The mountain I can see each morning has been very slow to show any color. I am now beginning to see small touches of vivid color as autumn gains in strength. Hickory nuts are tumbling down as I take my morning walks and the squirrels are putting them up for the winter. Daylight saving time will soon end which will lengthen our days a bit. It takes me a couple of weeks to adjust to the changes coming our way.
October is Pastor Appreciation Month, and I want to take the opportunity to tell you how lucky the Capon Bridge Methodist Charge is to have Alanna McGuinn as our leader. She has done a marvelous job of directing us through the Covid-19 crisis while educating us in our spiritual responsibilities to our respective churches. Thank you, Alanna, for going above and beyond your calling. We are deeply grateful to have you working with and for us.
Our charge financial committee met on Oct. 12 to work on a budget for the coming year. We are expecting changes in the coming year and are planning for them.
Family is important to most of us here in Hampshire County and also to me. I am happy to announce a birthday card shower for my cousin, Norwood Haines of Romney. He will be 100 years old on Nov. 10. Please send him a card at 439 Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757.
The Capon Bridge Book Club will meet at the library on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. We will be discussing “The Secret Hour” by Luanne Rice.
Be sure to get out and enjoy all the sights, smells, and sounds of autumn.
