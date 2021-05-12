Activities    

All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.

 

Menus

Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60

 

Home delivery

Wednesday, May 12 — Ham and beans, grilled cheese, stewed tomatoes, salad, fruit

Thursday, May 13  — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit

Friday, May 14 — Baked fish, vegetable rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit, roll

Monday, May 17 — Crab cake, baked potato, spinach salad with beets, fruit, dessert

Tuesday, May 18 — Oven-fried chicken, collard greens, potato salad, biscuit, fruit, dessert

Wednesday, May 19 — Polish sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, baked beans, mashed potatoes, fruit

Thursday, May 20 — Chicken tenders, peas, carrots, rice, fruit, dessert

Friday, May 21 — Ham, scalloped potatoes, succotash, fruit, roll

        

Romney (Noon)

Wednesday, May 12 — Ham and beans, grilled cheese, stewed tomatoes, salad, fruit

Thursday, May 13  — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit

Monday, May 17 — Crab cake, baked potato, spinach salad with beets, fruit, dessert

Wednesday, May 19 — Polish sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, baked beans, mashed potatoes, fruit

Thursday, May 20 — Chicken tenders, peas, carrots, rice, fruit, dessert

 

Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, May 13  — Ham and beans, grilled cheese, stewed tomatoes, salad, fruit

Friday, May 14 — Oven-fried chicken, collard greens, potato salad, biscuit, fruit, dessert

Tuesday, May 18 — Sloppy Joe on a bun, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit, dessert

Thursday, May 20 — Spaghetti, green beans salad, fruit, Italian bread

Friday, May 21 — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit

 

Capon Valley View (Noon)

Friday, May 14 — Baked fish, vegetable rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit, roll

Tuesday, May 18 — Oven-fried chicken, collard greens, potato salad, biscuit, fruit, dessert

Friday, May 21 — Ham, scalloped potatoes, succotash, fruit, roll

* * *

The senior farmers market nutrition program (vouchers) will not begin until July 1.

* * *

The Committee on Aging has set a bus tour for this fall. Travel to beautiful Vermont on Sept. 20-25. To sign up or for more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.

* * *

If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie

* * *

Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.

* * *

Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465

Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627

Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650

Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097

* * *

The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,   

Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care.  Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options.  For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.

Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.

For more information, please call 304-822-4097.

* * *

Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.

                                                                   * * *                                                                  

Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com

Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.

