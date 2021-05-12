Activities
All senior centers are closed for activities until further notice.
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Home delivery
Wednesday, May 12 — Ham and beans, grilled cheese, stewed tomatoes, salad, fruit
Thursday, May 13 — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit
Friday, May 14 — Baked fish, vegetable rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit, roll
Monday, May 17 — Crab cake, baked potato, spinach salad with beets, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, May 18 — Oven-fried chicken, collard greens, potato salad, biscuit, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, May 19 — Polish sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, baked beans, mashed potatoes, fruit
Thursday, May 20 — Chicken tenders, peas, carrots, rice, fruit, dessert
Friday, May 21 — Ham, scalloped potatoes, succotash, fruit, roll
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, May 12 — Ham and beans, grilled cheese, stewed tomatoes, salad, fruit
Thursday, May 13 — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit
Monday, May 17 — Crab cake, baked potato, spinach salad with beets, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, May 19 — Polish sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, baked beans, mashed potatoes, fruit
Thursday, May 20 — Chicken tenders, peas, carrots, rice, fruit, dessert
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, May 13 — Ham and beans, grilled cheese, stewed tomatoes, salad, fruit
Friday, May 14 — Oven-fried chicken, collard greens, potato salad, biscuit, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, May 18 — Sloppy Joe on a bun, tater tots, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Thursday, May 20 — Spaghetti, green beans salad, fruit, Italian bread
Friday, May 21 — Honey-mustard chicken, kale, macaroni salad, fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, May 14 — Baked fish, vegetable rice, Brussels sprouts, fruit, roll
Tuesday, May 18 — Oven-fried chicken, collard greens, potato salad, biscuit, fruit, dessert
Friday, May 21 — Ham, scalloped potatoes, succotash, fruit, roll
The senior farmers market nutrition program (vouchers) will not begin until July 1.
The Committee on Aging has set a bus tour for this fall. Travel to beautiful Vermont on Sept. 20-25. To sign up or for more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-8922-4097 and speak with Julie
Call 304-822-4097 if you need diabetic supplies or Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
