In case people might be interested in some specifics about the New Zealand response and success rate against Covid-19 after reading my last column, here are some stats.
Cumulatively, the island nation of about 5 million people have had a total of 2,507 cases and 26 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
There have been 50 new cases from March 29 to April 6, with an average of 5.5 cases per day. There have been 2 Covid deaths since Sept. 22, the most recent having occurred on March 1.
Let’s compare that to Hampshire County, West Virginia, United States of America, population of about 24,000. There have been a total of 1,647 cases as of April 6 with 32 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
Our county alone has had more deaths than the entire country of New Zealand. If the United States had the same proportion of deaths to population that New Zealand has, there would have been a grand total of ... 1,716 covid deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
So, why should we care about a country that’s most noted for kiwis and spring lamb? We should care because their leadership did things right and followed the science — and we didn’t for the 1st year.
They distanced, they locked down, they masked. We could have done that and didn’t, and still aren’t doing it in sufficient numbers.
Covid cases are rising. No problem; let’s open up the major league ballpark in Texas to near full capacity for Opening Day. What could go wrong? (Someone suggested having a super-spreader T-shirt giveaway promotion for the occasion).
This is the operational definition of insanity: “Keep doing the same thing and expect a different result.” Every time things open up, cases spike, hospitalizations spike, deaths spike.
We’re not done with Covid, or more accurately, Covid is not done with us.
Also, some interesting news from the Journal of the American Medical Association that should be of interest to those who think face coverings are superfluous or irrelevant.
In the March 23 edition of the prestigious medical journal, there is an item about a recent study from the National Institutes of Health concerning cloth facemasks. The use of cloth facemasks has been linked to a decrease in severity of Covid cases in those wearing them.
Remember, masks primarily are to protect others.
As it turns out, despite the fact that cloth masks are not good at filtering out the smallest aerosol particles, what is key is that wearing the masks prevents a loss of humidity from exhaling. This increases the humidity of the air breathed in. This increased humidity hydrates the cells that line the respiratory tract, promotes the removal of mucous by thinning it out, and enhances the production of our natural interferons that fight viruses. These high humidity levels have been known to reduce the severity of flu as well.
Something to ponder. The Declaration of Independence posits that among the inalienable rights we have are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You need the 1st in order to have the other 2.
The writer lives and practices internal medicine in Hampshire County.
