We had a big storm last Friday afternoon, which brought a deluge of rain. Our little stream, which had been dry, came roaring through our yard like a furious animal. We still need more rain of a gentler nature. Our internet went out, possibly as a result of that storm. The outage covered a large area and lasted a full 24 hours. We use the internet for our television now, so we had a total blackout. My son was afflicted with TV withdrawal systems. I had a good supply of books on hand, giving me the opportunity to enjoy my favorite occupation, reading. Our book club will be meeting this week to discuss "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller. I enjoy reading the classics and many of the books written in the 1930s and 40s. They are based on events of that time period, and I never miss an opportunity to look into the past.
My neighbor, Gary Hahn, came by with garden goodies today. I will be eating fresh green beans and fried squash this week.
Kristi Gruber brought the message to Capon Chapel this Sunday. We enjoyed the service and are making plans for the church charge picnic at the Ruritan Park on the fifth Sunday this month.
The summer is flying by, with the Hampshire County Fair next on the agenda. School will be starting after the fair. Summer is rapidly disappearing, and I haven't had any of Arnold's corn yet.
I attended Barbara Landes's memorial dinner at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Hall. Eddy threw a big party for his wife, Barbara, who passed away a few months ago. Barbara had many friends, and they were all there. The tables were loaded with every dish you could think of, and we enjoyed a great time exchanging Barbara stories. She was truly a remarkable person and brought a special gift to everyone whose lives she touched. It was a wonderful way to share our memories.
