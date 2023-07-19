Brenda Hiett

We had a big storm last Friday afternoon, which brought a deluge of rain. Our little stream, which had been dry, came roaring through our yard like a furious animal. We still need more rain of a gentler nature. Our internet went out, possibly as a result of that storm. The outage covered a large area and lasted a full 24 hours. We use the internet for our television now, so we had a total blackout. My son was afflicted with TV withdrawal systems. I had a good supply of books on hand, giving me the opportunity to enjoy my favorite occupation, reading. Our book club will be meeting this week to discuss "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller. I enjoy reading the classics and many of the books written in the 1930s and 40s. They are based on events of that time period, and I never miss an opportunity to look into the past.

My neighbor, Gary Hahn, came by with garden goodies today. I will be eating fresh green beans and fried squash this week.

