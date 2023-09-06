In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Use herbs and spices to jazz up your foods

Adding herbs and spices to your foods is a great way to add flavor and variety to what you are eating. Try a small amount of spice at first, then add more as needed or when you are sure you like the flavor.  When substituting dry herbs for fresh ones, use 1/4 tsp. powder or 1 tsp. crushed for 1 Tbsp. fresh chopped herbs. 

0906 recipes 1.jpg
0906 recipes 3.jpg
0906 recipes 2.jpg

