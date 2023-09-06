Use herbs and spices to jazz up your foods
Adding herbs and spices to your foods is a great way to add flavor and variety to what you are eating. Try a small amount of spice at first, then add more as needed or when you are sure you like the flavor. When substituting dry herbs for fresh ones, use 1/4 tsp. powder or 1 tsp. crushed for 1 Tbsp. fresh chopped herbs.
Using herbs and spices can help us cut down on the amount of salt that we use. Certain seasonings should be used sparingly as they contain salt: garlic salt, seasoned salt, celery salt, soy sauce, onion salt, monosodium glutamate. It’s important to read the label to know what we are consuming.
Some herbs and spices lose flavor and can get buggy when stored in the cupboard for longer than a year. Spoilage can be prevented by buying smaller containers or storing them in the freezer.
Herbs, Spices and Seasonings
Allspice – A mixture of nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon, popular in fruit desserts, pumpkin pie, apple cider, cakes, cookies, chicken, beef and fish dishes
Basil – Egg and tomato dishes, soups and salads
Bay leaves – Fish, meat and tomato dishes
Celery seed – Soups, juices, salads, vegetables, poultry, pot roast, rolls and biscuits
Chili powder – Bean, chili and rice dishes
Chives – Potato dishes, dips, soups and sauces
Cilantro – Indian, Latin American and Chinese dishes, salsa, stir-fry, rice or legume salads, hot cooked rice, grilled chicken or fish, or a dish of ripe tomatoes. Use fresh if possible.
Cinnamon – fruit and fruit salads, French toast, sweet potatoes, squash and pumpkin, puddings and apple desserts, pork or ham
Cloves – Whole cloves on ham or pork roast; ground cloves to season apple or pear desserts, tomatoes, beans, beets, squash and sweet potatoes
Coriander seed – Middle Eastern dishes, cookies and spice cakes, soups, roast pork and salad dressing
Cumin – Mexican, Middle Eastern and Indian dishes; lamb and beef, dry bean dishes, marinades, tomato sauces and chili; ingredient in curry powder
Dillweed – Salmon or tuna salad, potato salad, dips, pickles and sauces
Garlic – Mexican, Asian and Italian dishes and in salad dressings; can be used dried or fresh, minced or powder
Ginger (fresh) – Asian dishes, marinades for chicken or fish, fruit salad, dressings Ginger (ground) Gingerbread, pumpkin pie, spice cake, poultry or meat, soups, stews, stuffing, squash, sweet potatoes
Ground peppers (black, cayenne & white pepper) – Meats, casseroles, vegetables and soups
Italian seasoning – A mixture of marjoram, oregano, basil and rosemary; use in Italian dishes such as spaghetti
Marjoram – Egg and cheese dishes, meats, fish, poultry and vegetables
Mint – Fruit salads and fruit soups, melon, berries, cold fruit beverages, cooked carrots or peas, chilled yogurt soup, lamb, tabbouleh
Mustard – Sauces for meat and fish, in marinades, salad dressings, chutneys, pickles and relishes
Nutmeg – Cooked fruits, pies and desserts, baked items, spinach, sweet potatoes, eggnog and French toast
Onion – Any dish where onion flavor is desired; can be used fresh or dried (minced or powder)
Oregano – Italian dishes, chili, omelets, beef stew, meat loaf, pork and vegetables such as broccoli or tomatoes
Parsley – Meat, soup or vegetable dishes; adds color
Paprika – Stew, chicken, fish, potatoes, rice and hard-cooked eggs
Rosemary – Egg dishes, meats, fish, soups and stews, and vegetables
Thyme – Fish, poultry or meats, in soups or stews, vegetable salads
Adapted from the University of Tennessee’s “Eat Smart”
Easy Banana Bread
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 large eggs
- 3 ripe bananas mashed (about 1½ cups)
- 1 Tbsp. milk
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
Preheat the oven to 325. Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan (or similar size loaf pan). Cream the sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add the mashed banana and milk and stir to combine.
In another bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to the wet ingredients and stir everything just until combined. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool on a wire rack for a few minutes before removing the bread from the pan and allowing it to cool completely
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Tomato Basil Salad
- 1 quart cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 medium sweet onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup (or sugar)
- 1/2 tsp. salt pepper to taste
Mix together and let sit before serving so flavors can blend. The salt will make the tomatoes bleed causing a very wet salad so serve with a slotted spoon. Any leftover liquid can be used to poach fish or marinade beef/chicken.
Note: 6 regular tomatoes cut in chunks can be used instead of cherry tomatoes.
Impossible Brunch Pie
- 4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled (or use 1/2 cup chopped cooked ham, chicken or turkey)
- 1 10-oz. pkg. frozen broccoli, spinach or asparagus, thawed and chopped
- 1 cup low-fat sour cream
- 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese, small curd
- 1/2 cup baking mix (such as Bisquick)
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 tomato, peeled and sliced
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Brown bacon and crumble. Heat oven to 350. Grease a 10-inch pie plate (or square pan) and spread chopped broccoli, spinach or asparagus on the bottom. Top with crumbled bacon or chopped meat. Mix sour cream, cottage cheese, baking mix, butter or margarine and eggs. Pour mixture over bacon or chopped meat. Top with tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 35 minutes at 350 degrees until knife inserted in center comes out clean and the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Cool 5 minutes before serving.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
As You Like It Breakfast Casserole
- 8 eggs
- 2 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 2 cup milk
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 6 slices bread, cut into cubes
- Additions (choose two or three):
- 1 cup corn (cooked or frozen)
- 1/2 cup chopped broccoli or spinach
- 3/4 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions or chopped onion
- 1 cup cubed ham
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Mix in the milk, cheese, salt and pepper. Add the bread and carefully stir until all pieces of bread are moistened (don’t overmix). Add additions.
Bake in casserole dish for one to 1-1/2 hours, until the top is browned and the center springs back when touched, with no liquid present. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Warm Cabbage Salad with Polish Sausage
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1/2 pound bacon
- 1/2 head green cabbage, core removed and thinly sliced
- 2/3 pound polish sausage, thinly sliced on the diagonal
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
- 1/4 tsp. dry mustard
- 2-3 green onions, sliced
In a large frying pan, pour in vegetable oil and add bacon. Fry until crisp and remove to a paper towel. To hot drippings in pan add the cabbage and sausage, tossing to coat. Season with salt and pepper and sauté until cabbage is crisp tender, about 8 -10 minutes.
In the meantime, make the dressing in a large bowl by whisking together the sugar, vinegar, garlic powder, seasoned salt and dry mustard. When cabbage is done, toss with green onions and add to dressing. Serve with a slotted spoon and sprinkle with bacon.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Pizza Margherita
- 1/2 cup warm water
- 2 tsp. yeast
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1-1/4 cups flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- Cornmeal
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Black pepper
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
- Crushed red pepper
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese and Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 tomato, thinly sliced
- Onion powder
- Garlic salt
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
For dough, in a mixer bowl with a dough hook, stir together water, yeast and sugar. Let stand a few minutes until foamy. Add 1 cup of flour, salt and olive oil. Knead with dough hook until it comes together in a ball and knead for a couple of minutes, adding some of the remaining 1/4 cup of flour as needed to keep from sticking. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let rise for 30 minutes to an hour.
Preheat a pizza stone in the oven at 450 degrees. Roll out dough into a thin round, about 12-14" in diameter. Transfer to a pizza peel sprinkled with cornmeal. Make sure the crust will slide on the cornmeal by shaking it a little.
Brush the top of the dough with a little olive oil and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Transfer dough to the hot pizza stone by shaking it off the end of the peel. Let bake about 10 minutes until it looks dry on top and is just slightly starting to brown in a spot or two.
Remove the crust with the peel. Brush with a little more olive oil. Sprinkle with half the basil, a tiny bit of crushed red pepper flakes and then the mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheese. Lay out the slices of tomato on top and sprinkle lightly with onion powder and garlic salt.
Top with Parmesan cheese and bake again until cheese is melted and crust is browned, about 7 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with remaining basil and a little more olive oil. Cut into pieces and serve.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Chicken Cacciatore
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, pressed or finely chopped
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1 tsp. dried oregano, divided
- 1 tsp. salt, divided
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 4 boneless chicken breasts, trimmed
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 32 oz. canned, whole tomatoes, pulsed in food processor
- 1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh basil
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives
- 1/2 green bell pepper, chopped in one inch squares
- 4 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
- Fettuccini pasta, cooked
Warm the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, 1/2 tsp. oregano, 1/2 tsp. salt, the parsley, rosemary and red pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is translucent but not browned. Add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally until browned on both sides, about 30 minutes. Add the vinegar and cook until reduced by half, 10- 12 minutes.
Add the tomatoes, remaining 1/2 tsp. oregano and remaining 1/2 tsp. salt. Cook, stirring often, until the tomatoes have reduced and slightly thickened, about 20 minutes. Add the basil, wine, olives, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Cook until the peppers have softened and the chicken is very tender, about 15 minutes.
Serve over fettuccini.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Pretzels
- 1-1/2 cups warm water (105-115 degrees)
- 2 packages active dry yeast
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 4-4 1/2 cups bread flour or all-purpose flour
- 1 egg white
- 1 Tbsp. water
- Sesame seeds or poppy seeds
Measure warm water into large bowl. Sprinkle in yeast; stir until dissolved. Add sugar, salt, oil and 3 cups flour; beat until smooth. Gradually add remaining flour to make a soft dough. Knead dough by hand 10 minutes until smooth and elastic. Cover bowl and let rest 30 minutes.
Divide dough into 24 pieces; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Roll each into a uniform 18-inch rope. Shape into a pretzel by making a circle, overlapping the two ends, twisting them once and then pressing them onto the bottom curve of the circle. (Dough may also be shaped into 8-inch breadsticks.)
Place on greased baking sheets. Beat egg white and water together; brush pretzels. Sprinkle with sesame or poppy seeds. Bake in preheated 425 degrees oven for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from baking sheets; cool on wire rack.
Makes 24 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.