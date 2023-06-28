MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (Eastern) announces multiple short-term trainings programs beginning this fall. Classes begin August 21.
Eastern’s Workforce Education programs are unique learning opportunities to help meet students’ educational goals. All programs have been developed to give students both the classroom instruction and practical hands-on training needed to enter the workforce as entry-level workers.
