Sally Mullins

It’s wonderful to be outdoors. It was touch-and-go for a long time, but I think we are finally ready for summer and outdoor plant activities. Anyhow, that’s what I keep telling myself. 

I have a few general tips this week, so bear with me if you’ve heard them before. Adding fertilizer to a dry root ball burns the roots, damaging and killing the plant. It can be the reason that plant just died “for no reason” at all. Always water dry plants before fertilizing and NEVER fertilize wilted plants. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.