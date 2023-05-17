It’s wonderful to be outdoors. It was touch-and-go for a long time, but I think we are finally ready for summer and outdoor plant activities. Anyhow, that’s what I keep telling myself.
I have a few general tips this week, so bear with me if you’ve heard them before. Adding fertilizer to a dry root ball burns the roots, damaging and killing the plant. It can be the reason that plant just died “for no reason” at all. Always water dry plants before fertilizing and NEVER fertilize wilted plants.
Peonies have been growing for weeks now and if you haven’t done so already, they need to be staked before the huge flowers show up. We have some stakes that stay up year-round.
Powdery mildew is caused by stale, moist air and too much water and once powdery mildew shows up on a houseplant, it is difficult to eradicate. If there are only a few spots (gray, white or fuzzy looking), pick it off and destroy affected leaves. If the problem is more serious, sad to say, it’s best to destroy the plant before it infects other plants. I am saying this now because putting it outdoors may seem like a good idea, but not if it has progressed to the whole plant. It needs to go.
If you are placing your indoor plants outdoors in your flower borders for summer, clay pots can be set directly in the ground with the soil one to two inches below the rim of the pot. This will allow the moisture to go through the porous clay. I wouldn’t put plastic or glazed containers (especially those without holes in the pot’s bottom) out because the plastic will hold the moisture in the pot and a rainstorm could easily drown and rot them.
I am planting seeds now and have found small seeds work well if I put them in a shaker and mix them with some sand. That way it solves the problem of a lot of fine seeds getting sown altogether in one area. Been there, done that.
Transplanting is best done on shady, cloudy days. Unfortunately, many of us need to plant when we have time, regardless of the time of day. Wind and strong sun are hard on transplants, so try to plant late in the day and out of the wind.
Never spray pesticides or herbicides on windy days. Not only will they be wasted, they may endanger other plants or animals. Remember, some insecticides cannot be used as preventatives, but are only effective if they come in contact with the insect. That means don’t spray until you are sure you have an insect problem. And use natural products as much as you can. Always read and follow the directions on the label and only buy as much as you can reasonably use now.
Toads eat cutworms and other insect pests and we always have a few living in our garden. We have inverted clay pots in shady areas for them. Be sure there is a chip out of the top so they can go in and out. For some reason, our many cats have no interest in them.
When you see ants crawling on garden plants, look for aphids as well. Some ant species protect aphids, moving them from plant to plant and even taking them underground into the anthill for overnight safety. Ants do this to ensure a supply of honeydew, a sugary water substance secreted by aphids, that ants feed on. So take appropriate action to get rid of them.
Move your houseplants outdoors when the night temps stay above 50 degrees and avoid sunburning foliage by moving them from the relative darkness of the house to their bright summer locations gradually. Begin with a well-shaded location and progressing to increasingly lighted areas. Amaryllis can be placed outdoors when danger of frost is past. They will grow lovely foliage all summer until time for their dormancy in October.
Spring Valley is full of wonderful produce and always warrants a stop to see what’s new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.