The Hampshire County Farm Bureau has awarded 3 Hampshire High School seniors William “Bill” Vause Parker Scholarships.
Bill Parker was a valuable member of the Hampshire County Farm Bureau and the community he loved. Scholarships in the amount of $200 were given to Sarah Ladd, Chloe Myers and Tessa Carpenter.
Sarah is the daughter of Greg and Tina Ladd of Slanesville. She plans to study business and education.
Chloe is the daughter of Dale and Jill Myers of Augusta. She plans to study nursing and physical therapy.
Tessa is the daughter of Gary and Becky Carpenter of Capon Bridge. She plans to study business and communication.
The Farm Bureau extends a special thanks to the Bill Parker family for their donation.
