Bariatric surgery — or gastric bypass — as a treatment method for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease has a significant impact on improving clinical outcomes, a West Virginia University study has found. In Roux-en-Y, the most common gastric bypass procedure, the stomach is divided into an egg-sized portion to store food and another larger portion that is bypassed. The small intestine is also divided and connected to each new portion of the stomach.

Researchers at West Virginia University have uncovered critical data showing bariatric surgery as a treatment method for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease has a significant impact on improving clinical outcomes. The study, led by Dr. Shailendra Singh, included thousands of patients diagnosed with NAFLD, a condition that is seeing an upsurge and contributes to multiple other afflictions. 

While bariatric surgery has long been associated with reducing cardiovascular disease and death in patients with obesity, the research team set out to explore whether the same held true for patients with NAFLD. Their study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open.

