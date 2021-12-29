Many of the foods that we enjoy during the holiday season are not always the healthiest. Many of these foods can add extra sugar, salt, fat and calories to our diet.
With some careful planning, there are ways to incorporate healthy substitutions into our holiday meal preparations. Sometimes even the simplest ingredient substitutions or choices can make a difference when it comes to making the dish healthier.
Consider some of the following helpful tips when preparing dishes this holiday season:
• Select whole grain cereals to make rice cereal treats. Have fun making holiday shapes such as Christmas trees.
• Serve a healthy trail mix in a festive seasonal treat bag. Choose pretzels, unsalted peanuts, whole grain cereals, and a few pieces of candy.
• For more antioxidants, choose dark chocolate.
• Use whole wheat flour in your holiday cookie baking, or use half whole wheat flour and half all-purpose flour. Adding the whole wheat flour will increase the nutrient content of your treats.
Whole grains provide many nutrients such as B vitamins (riboflavin, folate, niacin, and thiamin), dietary fiber, and minerals (iron, selenium, and magnesium.)
• Serve fun snacks such as apple smiles made from sliced apples, miniature marshmallows and peanut butter. Ants on a log is another fun snack made with celery sticks, peanut butter and raisins. While these aren’t necessarily holiday themed, they are fun snacks for any time of the year.
• Choose recipes for your holiday baking that includes fruit such as raisins, dates or dried cranberries.
• Make your hot chocolate from scratch and choose fat free or low fat milk. If you do use instant hot chocolate powders, try to select powders with added calcium and ones with less sugar.
• Festive fresh vegetable trays are a wonderful addition to any holiday party. Add plenty of holiday colors with red and green pepper slices, tomatoes and fresh broccoli. Accompany the vegetables with a fat free or low fat dip made from scratch.
• When making your favorite holiday cheese ball, choose low fat cream cheese. Serve with reduced fat or whole wheat crackers. Fresh vegetables such as carrot and celery sticks may also pair well with the cheese ball.
• Top off your desserts with a frozen or low fat yogurt. Yogurt offers plenty of calcium along with protein, vitamin D, and potassium.
• If a recipe calls for seasoning salt, try using an herb only seasoning such as garlic powder, onion flakes or celery seed.
Salmon Florentine
- 4 salmon filets, 4 oz. each (thawed or fresh)
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. Mrs. Dash
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 6-oz. jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained
- 9-oz. bag fresh spinach, about 8 cups
- Optional: 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with vegetable spray. Add spinach to pan. If the salmon has skin, you may wish to remove it. Mix Mrs. Dash, pepper, paprika, and cayenne. Put mixture on one plate.
Place olive oil on other plate. Set up an assembly line; rub each filet with oil and then spice mixture, using every bit. Place filets on top of the bed of spinach.
Drain artichokes, chop and sprinkle on top of salmon mixture. Cover in foil. Bake for 15 minutes, until center of fish is flaky. Serve immediately.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
Maple Mulled Cider
- 2 quarts apple cider
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 6 whole cloves
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Pour into mugs and serve. Leave the cinnamon stick and cloves in the pot.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Holiday Treats
- 2 cups crispy rice cereal
- 2 cups quick-cooking oats
- 1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
Combine cereal and oats in a large bowl and set aside. Bring brown sugar and syrup to a boil in a saucepan over medium high heat, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter and vanilla.
Pour peanut butter mixture over cereal, stirring until coated. Let stand 10 minutes. Stir in raisins and chocolate chips. Make holiday shapes or press into a 9-by-13 pan. Makes 24 servings.
Source: University of Nebraska Extension Service
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup quick-cooking oats
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1-1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 cups dark chocolate chunks
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Mix flour, oats, baking soda, baking powder and salt; set aside.
Beat butter, sugars and peanut butter in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix well. Gradually add flour mixture, mixing until well blended after each addition. Stir in chocolate. Drop heaping Tbsp.fuls of dough, 2 inches apart, onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 min. or until lightly browned. Cool 1 min.; remove from baking sheets to wire racks. Cool completely.
Source: University of Nebraska Extension Service
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
- Cooking spray
- 1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch thick slices
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup water
Preheat over to 425 degrees. Spray a 1-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Place potato slices in the prepared baking dish. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch, brown sugar, orange juice, and water.
Stir well. Pour mixture over potato slices. Cover and bake for 40 minutes or until potato slices are tender and glaze is thickened.
Source: Mississippi State University Extension Service
Winter Beef Stew
- 1 lb. stew beef (chuck) cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 1 cup parsnips sliced on angle
- 1 cup carrots sliced on angle
- 1 cup diced butternut squash
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup frozen pearl onions
- 1 pkg. (10 oz.) mushrooms
- 1 can (14 oz.) no salt added diced tomatoes with liquid
- 1/2 cup red wine
- 1 cup low sodium beef broth
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. freshly ground pepper
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. basil
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 can (15 oz.) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- Parsley, finely chopped (optional garnish)
Place beef in a slow cooker and sprinkle with flour, tossing to coat. Add parsnips, carrots, squash, garlic, onions and mushrooms. Do not stir. Add tomatoes, wine, broth and Worcestershire sauce. Add pepper, thyme, basil and bay leaf. Top with beans.
Cover and cook on high until meat is tender, about 4 hours. If possible, after 2 hours, stir stew well, then replace cover and continue cooking. To serve, remove the bay leaf. Ladle stew into individual bowls and top each with a sprinkling of parsley.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple Salad with Creamy Maple Dressing
- 5 oz. mixed baby greens
- 2 apples, unpeeled, cored and cut into bite-sized pieces.
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts
Dressing
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
In a salad bowl, combine greens, apples, cranberries and walnuts. To prepare the dressing:
Combine all dressing ingredients and whisk until well blended. Add the dressing to the salad and toss to blend.
To toast the walnuts, place in a dry non-stick skillet over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool before adding to the salad.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Tomato-Cheddar Strata with Broccoli
- 4-1/2 cups bread cubes (1-inch)
- 6 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese (1½ cups)
- 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
- 1 cup frozen broccoli florets
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- 8 large eggs
- 3 cups milk
- 1-1/4 tsp. salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 4 oz. ricotta cheese
Place bread in a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top bread with 1 cup Cheddar, tomatoes, broccoli and 1 Tbsp. parsley. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour egg mixture over bread and gently press to soak every cube.
Add dollops of ricotta over top. Sprinkle strata with remaining Cheddar. Cover and refrigerate for several hours or up to overnight. Remove strata from refrigerator and bring to room temperature, about 1 hour.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until strata is puffed and lightly golden brown, about 1 hour. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes. Garnish with remaining parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Ham and Asparagus Strata
- 12 to 16 slices (1/2-inch thick) French or Italian bread
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup chopped cooked lean ham, divided
- 8 oz. fresh asparagus spears, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 6 eggs
- 1 cup skim or low-fat milk
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
Evenly coat an 11-by-17-by-2-inch baking dish with spray. Layer half of the bread slices on bottom of dish. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of the cheese, 1/2 cup of the ham and 1 cup of the asparagus pieces.
Cover with the remaining bread slices, laying them flat or in a shingled pattern. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese, ham and asparagus spears.
In medium bowl, beat together eggs, milk, lemon juice, and garlic powder. Pour evenly over layers. Cover dish with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven until thermometer inserted near center reads 160 degrees and/or knife inserted near center comes out clean, about 40 to 45 minutes.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.