For patrons who use our streaming services, HCPL is excited to announce we’re expanding our catalogue of streaming video. In order to bring you a greater variety of TV shows and movies, the library will begin transitioning from “Kanopy” to “hoopla” over the coming months. The hoopla digital collection includes fan favorite movies, newly released albums, “New York Times” bestselling titles, and exclusive STEAM educational content to enhance each users’ experience. Library cardholders can access over 950,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, movies, and TV). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device, or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, or Roku.
To sign up for hoopla, simply create an account with your email address and enter your library card information. Each account gets 10 checkouts per month. A link to hoopla’s page will be added to our website. Please speak to a library assistant if you have any questions or need help setting up your hoopla account.
Remember, the Toys 4 Fines promo will be ongoing all month. If you have outstanding library fines, you can get credit toward them by donating toys. One new, in-box toy earns you $2 toward fines. Bring your donations to the circulation desk for credit. All donations will be transferred to Esther’s House Toys from the Heart program.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. We will be making reindeer-themed candy cane ornaments.
Dec. 23 – Holiday Raffle Drawing.
Dec. 24 & 25 – Closed.
Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. BYOG (Bring Your Own Game). Bring your favorite board or card game to share with others.
Jan. 1 – Closed.
Jan. 4 — 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Night. See what you can build with 23 blocks and find out how much your structure can hold.
Jan. 15, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Experiment/Craft. Make a volcano and watch it erupt.
Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. Build a snowman.
