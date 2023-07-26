Kitty Savage 2023

After graduating college, my husband and I accepted occupational therapy jobs in Virginia Beach. We settled into a duplex in Chic’s Beach, a neighborhood on the Chesapeake Bay. Excited to begin our life together, we stopped by a small pub just a few blocks from our new home for a celebratory drink. When we walked in, the men at the bar gave us the once over and loudly declared, “Locals only.” Talk about feeling unwelcome!

Despite that experience, we lived in Chic’s Beach for seven years and loved every minute. We paid taxes, worked in public schools, voted, shopped at local stores, supported local eateries and bars, and attended a neighborhood church. Like many friends and neighbors, we learned that summers meant limited time on the boardwalk, heavy traffic jams at the tunnels, and increased restaurant prices. We became Virginia Beach locals. Yet, we never once stepped foot back into that pub.

