After graduating college, my husband and I accepted occupational therapy jobs in Virginia Beach. We settled into a duplex in Chic’s Beach, a neighborhood on the Chesapeake Bay. Excited to begin our life together, we stopped by a small pub just a few blocks from our new home for a celebratory drink. When we walked in, the men at the bar gave us the once over and loudly declared, “Locals only.” Talk about feeling unwelcome!
Despite that experience, we lived in Chic’s Beach for seven years and loved every minute. We paid taxes, worked in public schools, voted, shopped at local stores, supported local eateries and bars, and attended a neighborhood church. Like many friends and neighbors, we learned that summers meant limited time on the boardwalk, heavy traffic jams at the tunnels, and increased restaurant prices. We became Virginia Beach locals. Yet, we never once stepped foot back into that pub.
I recalled that place while vacationing on Virginia’s Eastern Shore this past week. As I talked with store clerks, wait staff, and shore residents, the question; “Are you a local?” was inevitably asked. I felt embarrassed when I answered, “No.” Then, attempting to justify how we’re not exactly outsiders, I’d go into a description of my husband’s ancestry and my father-in-law’s background and casually drop our last name.
It must have bothered me more than I realized because I purchased the book Off 13: The Eastern Shore of Virginia Guidebook.” I remembered it from a rental house we had a few years ago. On page 96, it describes the section of the shore called Savage Neck. There’s an entire paragraph dedicated to my husband’s ancestor, Thomas Savage, the first permanent English settler on the Eastern Shore. “His descendants are numerous on the Shore today, one of America’s oldest families.”
Although a few pages further in the book, it describes a different small town as having one-third of its residents as recent, non-native arrivals. The author called them “come-heres.” That got me thinking: What’s the difference between a come-here and a local? What makes a person a local?
We’re continually encouraged to shop, support, and eat locally. I get that. The difference between a peach that travels thousands of miles to a chain grocery store and one that comes right off a tree in your county is easy to understand. Local honey is best when combatting local seasonal allergies. When asking for fundraising donations, it’s not hard to distinguish which businesses are locally owned and which have a long-distance corporate chain. Neighbors helping neighbors is straightforward. Yet, how long must a person be your neighbor to be considered a local?
My family is native to this county. Except for living away during my 20s, I’ve lived here for 40 years. By all accounts, I am a local. My husband grew up in Alexandria, Virginia. He married a local and has lived here for 20 years, raising three Savages. Is he still a come-here? Better yet, my mother-in-law was born and raised in Oklahoma. She moved to Northern Virginia at 19 and remained there for 58 years. Is she an Oklahoman or a Virginian? Could she be both? Now that she’s moved to the Eastern Shore, a place she’s vastly familiar with and where her last name screams native, how long until she can answer “yes” to “Are you a local?”
When I posed this question to my family during supper, our oldest daughter indicated her Grandmommy wouldn’t want to be a local. She insisted that being a local is basic and referred me to the Urban Dictionary. It defines locals as blandly blending into a community and lacking individual, unique personalities. Our daughter explained locals are kids who wear Led Zeppelin shirts but can only name “Stairway to Heaven.” They’re posers.
Maybe Gen Z is on to something. Twenty-five years ago, I discovered “locals only” was a sad and bitter place in an otherwise fun and vibrant community. Despite this, I shopped, supported and became local. I learned not everything has to be locally grown. People aren’t produce. Some of the sweetest and most beneficial are come-heres.
