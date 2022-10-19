Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

This past Sunday, our youngest daughter and I were left giggling when one of the “lows” during a news segment we watched was about Elon Musk’s foray into the perfume business. One might think that Elon would develop, I don’t know, a musk-scented fragrance. No, that would be too traditional and predictable for an eccentric billionaire. Instead, he has created a new perfume called “Burnt Hair.” It is described as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Yuck! Who would want to smell like burnt hair?

