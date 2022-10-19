This past Sunday, our youngest daughter and I were left giggling when one of the “lows” during a news segment we watched was about Elon Musk’s foray into the perfume business. One might think that Elon would develop, I don’t know, a musk-scented fragrance. No, that would be too traditional and predictable for an eccentric billionaire. Instead, he has created a new perfume called “Burnt Hair.” It is described as “the essence of repugnant desire.”
Yuck! Who would want to smell like burnt hair?
Apparently, lots of people. Within 24 hours of its release, he reported selling 20,000 bottles of the $100 perfume. Even in this economy, it’s obvious that some people have more money than they have sense. More specifically, never one to miss a good pun, let me say I would hope people would have better “scents” than that.
As someone who makes a living understanding sensory processing, I know that our sense of smell directly connects to the brain. When we smell something, those scents have a direct route to our limbic system, which is an area of our brain related to emotion and memory. It’s why certain smells can take us back to our childhood or make us feel happy or relaxed.
For me, it is never the smell of burning hair. Rather, I find joy in fragrances like apples in the fall, baking bread in the winter, lilacs in the spring and coconuts in the summer. Well, truly, it’s the smell of baby oil that brings back the summers of my youth. I sunbathed in a time long before we knew that SPF was more important than getting a nice base burn before a tan, or in my case, one million connected freckles.
The limbic system is why anytime I smell a skunk while driving, I see my dad behind the wheel saying, “someone ran over the Avon lady.” I’m sure it is why my children will smell something burning in the kitchen and automatically have fond memories of me. A few weeks ago, after a failed attempt to make supper while my husband was running errands, our son suggested I light the candle they’d given me for my birthday. On its label is “Mom’s Last Nerve…oh look, it’s on fire.” I keep it on the counter next to the stove for such occasions. Oh, the comfort in knowing that one day, the scent of burnt food covered up by a sweet-smelling candle will bring back images of me cursing in the kitchen.
Our youngest daughter recently shared that one of her favorite scents is that of books. When she decided to try out for her school’s student council, her platform was to make the school’s library accessible to students again. She loves the school library and wants to be able to visit it because it’s quiet, has comfortable seating, and smells good. Confused by the olfactory benefit of the library, I asked if they kept an air freshener in there. She was quick to point out that one wasn’t needed because a room full of books smells like heaven.
I’m not exactly sure what heaven smells like, but I looked up the science of the scent of books. Scientists have determined that a bouquet of old books has the faintest hint of vanilla. Of course, I wouldn’t expect anything less from a library than to embody a scent known to promote relaxation, euphoria and comfort. No wonder our little bookworm thinks a roomful of forgotten books smells divine.
Someone should share this research with an eccentric billionaire. After the success of selling “Burnt Hair” perfume, it only makes sense that the next marketable scent could be a room spray called “Old Books.”
