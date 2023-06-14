This week on June 16 and June 17, we will be treated to the 2nd Annual Cacapon River Fest. This celebration of the Cacapon River includes entertainment, food, educational displays and of course music. There are so many ways to enjoy yourself, please come by The River House for an afternoon you will not soon forget. This event is free and is a collaboration between the River House and Friends of the Cacapon River. Don’t forget to check out the Adopt-A-Block display in front of The River House. Complete schedule available on FB or TRH website.
News from The River House
Wed., June 14, Wine Down Wednesday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. This event occurs on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. Drink and appetizer specials are featured as well as special activities such as live music and adult-oriented arts & crafts.
Fri. June 16 and Sat. June 17, Cacapon River Fest.
Events take place along the river at The River House. This environmentally-themed event includes a river parade, rock skipping, and a mini-boat float. Sponsored by The Friends of the Cacapon River, this event has something for everyone, including live music, food trucks and fun activities for all.
Sat. June 17, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Sun. June 18, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This monthly club is open to writing enthusiasts of all ages. Each month, the club reads from their assignments and provides valuable feedback. Every other month, a guest speaker is invited to attend and share their knowledge about writing and the publication process.
Mon. June 19, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Maximum of twelve participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Thurs. June 22, Chess Club, 12:30-3 p.m. All ages and skill levels welcome. Bring your chess set or simply come and observe. Come out early and enjoy lunch outside in the Art Yard.
Fri. June 23, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. Come out and share your talent with others including poetry, music, and other forms of performance art. Performances limited to 15 minutes each. Food and drink available during the event.
Sat. June 24, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m.
Sun. June 25 Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. This monthly club, led by local herbalists, is open to all and includes information about growing herbs, incorporating herbs into your cooking and tea tasting. This is a free event.
Mon., June 26, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wed., June 28, Wine Down Wed, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
The library summer reading program entitled “All Together Now” will begin on Wed June 7 at 10 a.m. and will continue every Wed. through June 28.
Parents should accompany their children to this event. Check Facebook for weekly reading programs.
Every third Tuesday through November, the library will be hosting Angela Brewer, who will conduct a free Educational Seminar regarding Medicare. RSVP by calling 540-336-3838 or let Nancy at the library know. The next scheduled seminar will take place on Tues., June 20, at 6 p.m.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
The library has a poster for sale, “Bridges Spanning Time, The History of Capon Bridge, Vol 1: 1700’s-1933.” The price of the poster is $10. The corresponding book will be published later this summer.
Every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come meet the local farmers, Bent River Trading Post. This event takes place from May to October. Items for sale include eggs, meats, vegetables, mushrooms, seedlings, plants, baked goods and much more. Crafts and artist-inspired pieces are also for sale.
Check for updates on Facebook.
June 17, the North River Ruritan Club hosts a Community Picnic at Central Hampshire Park from 1-5 p.m. Menu items include hot dogs, pulled pork, potato salad, mac and cheese and much more. DJ Jeff from 1-5 p.m., raffles and door prizes, as well as games for all ages and a bounce house, will be featured. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.
Sat. June 24, South Branch Bluegrass Festival, Wapocoma Campground, Romney
Capon Bridge Community Center
Sat. June 17, Stagecoach Stop HOA Meeting, 1-3 p.m.
Mon. June 19 & 26 - AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tues. June 20 - NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.; CVB Meeting, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fri. June 23, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Tues. June 27, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Wed. June 28, Ruriteen Meeting
1st Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4–5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Saturday, July 8, Light Up Capon Bridge and Healing Waters Biker Church present the first annual Light Up The Track Bike Race. Registration is at 9 a.m.; race starts at 10 a.m. Races by age group, 3-18 welcome. Helmets are required, and trophies will be awarded. Race cars and motorcycles will be on display as well as a fire truck from CBVFD. More information available at facebook.com/lightupcaponbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.