Linda Hill / Capon Bridge 2023

This week on June 16 and June 17, we will be treated to the 2nd Annual Cacapon River Fest. This celebration of the Cacapon River includes entertainment, food, educational displays and of course music. There are so many ways to enjoy yourself, please come by The River House for an afternoon you will not soon forget. This event is free and is a collaboration between the River House and Friends of the Cacapon River. Don’t forget to check out the Adopt-A-Block display in front of The River House. Complete schedule available on FB or TRH website.  

News from The River House

