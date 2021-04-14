Traditionally, the Sunday after Easter features the story from John’s Gospel of the disciples gathered in the upper room on the evening of the day of resurrection.
Jesus appeared to them and they were joyful, for they had been locked down, hiding. Even though most of us are not under persecution for our faith as were the disciples, we do better understand, perhaps, the feeling of being locked down.
For Americans, relief seems to come from going out and pretending the pandemic is over. But that’s a story for another day. We know how isolating living in lockdown can be. Initially, it was a respite, like having extra snow days.
Then it went on, and on. What we cannot identify with is having to lock down because there is a price on our heads.
The disciples had witnessed the execution of their Lord, the one to whom they had pledged their loyalty. If they had originally believed that signing on with Jesus would offer privilege and no sacrifice, they had been disabused of that notion in a hurry.
Absent from that gathering on Sunday evening was Thomas. Though his sisters and brothers in the faith had assured him that they had seen the risen Christ, he was having none of it. Unless he saw the wounds with his own eyes, he would not believe.
It is easy to call him a doubter, from our safe perches, knowing how the story really ended. Thomas had no such certainly, and so he asked for what the others had received, an appearance of the risen Christ. Raise your hand if you have never wished for the same, even once.
Who doesn’t think that a theophany, an appearance of God, would make faith so much easier? But that is not the deal; we live in a permanent state of waiting that Thomas had to endure for just a week.
Then he got his audience with Jesus. He was told that he was blessed, so let that be a reminder to those who condemn Thomas. Though he doubted, Jesus pronounced him blessed.
What Jesus said next was not a condemnation of Thomas, but a commendation to all believers who would follow. All who would believe without seeing the body of the risen Christ would be blessed.
And maybe that is enough. Maybe it isn’t. For me, I’m OK with it.
In a future column I’ll write about the road to Emmaus experience recorded in Luke’s Gospel. I believe that it provides the clue to seeing the risen Christ all these centuries later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.