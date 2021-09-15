Pancakes and more at Mountain View
Start the day with all-you-can-eat pancakes before you hit the bake and yard sale at Mountain View Assembly of God Saturday, Sept. 25.
The $6 breakfast ($3 for kids under 12) begins at 7 a.m. and runs until food is sold out.
You can get an hour earlier start, at 6, when Strite’s Donuts will start selling until 2 p.m.
In addition to the yard and bake sales, homemade soups will be available. Everything wraps up at 2 p.m. For more information, call Diana at 304-496-9174.
Clothing closet closes temporarily
Living Waters Church of Capon Bridge has temporarily closed its clothing closet because of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Hampshire County.
Anyone in urgent need can contact the church office. Reopening details will be announced on Living Waters’ Facebook page.
Tearcoat calls off kids program
Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church has postponed its KICK program for kids until further notice because of Covid-19.
The program normally runs from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays.
Animals to be blessed
A blessing of the animals will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
The service is on the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
Keep animals leashed or caged and observe social distancing for the outdoor service.
Crafters wanted for church bazaars
Mountain View Assembly of God is looking for crafters to participate in a Christmas bazaar in November.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Large tables ($20) or small ones ($15) can be reserved by Oct. 23 by calling Diana at 304-496-9174. Deposits will be refunded if officials halt the bazaar.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
