I shuffled to the bathroom, groggy and bleary-eyed in my dark apartment, and then shuffled back to bed.
Now, because I am a 20-something, I confess that I did check my phone before I drifted back off to Sleeptimeland.
I had seven missed calls from my boss, Sallie, and probably 15 messages through text or Facebook.
I keep my phone on silent while I’m sleeping, you know. It allows me to fool myself into thinking I’ve set some sort of communicative boundary.
(But then I do things like check my phone at 7 a.m. while half asleep and incoherent. Boundary? What boundary?)
The Administration Building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind was on fire.
And not like some of the fires we read about in undetailed comment threads on Facebook, like a minor stove fire. No, like a big, this-historical-building-is-up-in-flames, Emma-June-you-better-wake-your-butt-up-right-now kind of fire.
As I blinked sleepily at my phone, Sallie called for the eighth time. This time, I answered.
She knows I don’t function properly before 10 a.m., but the heart of Romney was burning. There was no time – as the Review staff member who lived in town, I had to be boots on the ground.
I shrugged on an oversized hoodie, pulled on the pair of leggings that were perched on the top of my dirty clothes, and smashed a baseball cap over my bedhead, grabbing my camera and a notepad – a journalist’s boots-on-the-ground bread and butter – and made my way to the scene.
It stopped me in my tracks.
There was so much activity going on, it was overwhelming to the senses. The sirens echoed ceaselessly from what seemed like every direction, and shouts from first responders added to the din.
So did the sound of their fire hoses; powerful streams going mano-a-mano with a blaze like I had never seen in my life.
Romney fire chief G.T. Parsons told the Review that he had never used a million gallons to fight a fire before.
Before Feb. 26, 2022, I’m not sure I had even SEEN a fire before, save a bonfire here and there when I was in college. And what was happening in Romney that morning could not have been further from that.
While I stood across the street, snapping photos of the blaze, folks trickled hesitantly toward the scene on the sidewalk, doing the same thing I was doing: being horrified.
Only, I had the notepad and camera, documenting it so I could later preserve it in print.
Lots of moving parts were, well, moving that day. Swarms of volunteers worked tirelessly on the campus to put the fire out. The governor put out a statement. The Route 50 thoroughfare was closed. Sheetz, McDonald’s, and 7-11 employees (along with numerous other Romney businesses) brought snacks, water, towels and more to the volunteers. I saw it all unfold.
It’s strange, right, that something so huge can be happening at the same time that small, everyday, “normal” things are happening.
Like, my hands were getting cold. An historic fire engulfs what’s arguably the most iconic Romney building, and a concern I’m having is that I can’t really feel my fingers.
Or, the blaze spreads to another part of the building, and I have to take a moment to clean my camera lens because I accidentally smushed my thumb print on it like a clueless toddler.
The hoses roared. My stomach growled, looking for breakfast.
It’s funny how things can just change, snap, in one moment. One minute I’m waking up in my cozy apartment on a cold, cloudy February morning, focusing on not tripping en route to the bathroom.
The next, I’m watching history burn.
I think about that every time I drive through town, even now, a year later.
