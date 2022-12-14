Eastern toys

Eastern staff members Tiffany Sentman (from left) and Ed Cole Jr. and Burlington United Methodist Family Services staff members Mary Arnold and Bryan Price stand among the donated toys, games and gifts that were collected during the college’s community toy drive. The donations will be given to children in the BUMFS residential program.

MOOREFIELD – The community toy drive at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, fueled by toy and monetary contributions from individuals and a $500 donation by Calvary Baptist Temple of Moorefield, added up to a carload of toys, games and gifts that will be given to children who are part of the residential program of Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc.

Programs at BUMFS cover fostering, adoption, prenatal services and more, with services delivered across West Virginia.

