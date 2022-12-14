Eastern staff members Tiffany Sentman (from left) and Ed Cole Jr. and Burlington United Methodist Family Services staff members Mary Arnold and Bryan Price stand among the donated toys, games and gifts that were collected during the college’s community toy drive. The donations will be given to children in the BUMFS residential program.
MOOREFIELD – The community toy drive at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, fueled by toy and monetary contributions from individuals and a $500 donation by Calvary Baptist Temple of Moorefield, added up to a carload of toys, games and gifts that will be given to children who are part of the residential program of Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc.
Programs at BUMFS cover fostering, adoption, prenatal services and more, with services delivered across West Virginia.
Mary Arnold, campus life director, and Bryan Price, house manager, both staff members at the Burlington Campus of BUMFS, stopped by the college on Dec. 8 to accept the donations. Arnold said many of the donations would be going to the children at Brenda’s House, a residential program for children ages 5-10, located in Old Fields.
“We’re their family at Christmas,” she said, “so these donations will make a big difference for the children.”
Arnold also told Eastern staff members about some new initiatives at BUMFS involving its women’s recovery program. The Hope Meadows Campus, near Burlington, will house women in recovery and allow the women’s children to reside with them.
The community toy drive was sponsored by the college’s Student Government Association and led by Eastern’s Office of Student Services.
Monica Wilson, dean of student services at Eastern, said she was pleased to reconnect with BUMFS and hold the toy drive after a 2-year hiatus. “We are happy to have this partnership and glad these donations will make the holidays a little brighter for these children.”
Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc., has an administrative office in Burlington and can be reached at 304-260-5884 or foundation@bumfs.org.
