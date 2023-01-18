GI Genius

A polyp is highlighted on screen by the GI Genius device.

MARTINSBURG — WVU Medicine J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the first in the state to receive five GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening. 

The Program employs artificial intelligence (AI) to identify colorectal polyps, a sign of colorectal cancer, and was launched in February 2022 with assistance from the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Amazon Web Services.

