Reintroducing the county’s Convention and Visitors Bureau just in time for the holidays
If you’re like me, you probably weren’t aware that Hampshire County has a Convention & Visitors Bureau. I can’t say that I was totally unaware; I’d visited Taggart Hall before to ask for a donation for a silent auction. They donated a neat book about Hampshire County. I just didn’t link the office I was in with tourism. A help-wanted ad in this very newspaper caught my eye one morning, an ad for an Executive Director of the Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau (HCCVB for short). To borrow a well-used cliché, the rest is history.
What is the HCCVB? We promote Hampshire County, and our goal is to increase tourism in the county. In a nutshell, we receive half of the 6 percent occupancy tax collected from hotels/motels and vacation home rentals in the county and municipalities. A large portion of those funds is used for advertising and marketing.
This fall, we embarked on a holiday advertising and marketing campaign to highlight almost everything happening this holiday season in Hampshire County. You may have already seen our holiday guide “Come to Hampshire for the Holidays” online in its digital version or in print. Printed copies of the holiday guide are on their way to WV Welcome Centers on I-81 and I-68. We’ve also printed rack cards that have QR codes for our digital guide, our Holiday Getaway and our social media pages (A QR code is a type of barcode that allows you to use your camera on your smart phone to point you to a specific website, so it makes it super easy to link up to something that catches your eye). If you’ve noticed different promo codes on any of the above, it’s because we’re trying to “track” where folks are seeing our advertisements. We want to figure out what works and what doesn’t work.
The giveaway, by the way, is for 4 tickets on the North Pole Express on Dec. 11, a 2-night stay at The South Branch Inn-Romney and dinner for 4 at Crystal Valley Restaurant & Saloon. There’s still time to enter; the contest ends on Dec. 1.
You can find our digital holiday guide, our event calendar and the Holiday Getaway information at www.ComeToHampshire.com under the “Holidays in Hampshire!” tab. Please feel free to call us at 304- 822-7477 or email cometohampshire@gmail.com if you have any questions or great ideas. Follow us on social media: you can find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as Come To Hampshire. Also, tag us (#ComeToHampshire and #HolidaysInHampshire) in your Hampshire photos to share the beauty of our county with everyone.
Oh, and that neat book about Hampshire County I mentioned earlier? They’ll be on sale at our Christmas Open House from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 11. Stop in and say hey; we are located at Taggart Hall, 91 S High Street in Romney.
