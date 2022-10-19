Cooler fall temperatures mean soup season is upon us.  A hearty, healthy soup — made with meat and poultry, vegetables or dried beans can be nutritious, inexpensive and easy to prepare.  Soup can serve as the main dish for your meal, and can easily fit into a healthy eating plan.  Add some bread or crackers, perhaps a fruit for dessert and you are ready for dinner. Soups are also great ways to celebrate the local bounty of the seasons. 

Making a large pot of soup can be enjoyed for multiple meals.  Some soups may even taste better the next day.  For best quality and safety, eat refrigerated soup within 2 days or freeze it.  Also avoid letting soup set out at room temperature for more than 2 hours. Never put a large pot of hot soup into the refrigerator. Soup should be transferred to shallow containers to speed up the cooling process. When reheating soup the second time, bring to a boil and make sure it’s steaming hot throughout.

