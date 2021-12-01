Fairview Christmas bake sale
Fairview Lutheran Church, located east of Capon Bridge, on Virginia Route 733, will have a Christmas bake sale Friday and Saturday (Dec. 3-4). Doors will open at 9 a.m. each day.
Featured items include apple butter, country ham sandwiches, applesauce cakes, German chocolate cakes, strawberry walnut cakes, assorted cakes, fudge, potato candy, peanut butter balls, cookies, pumpkin rolls and assorted breads. Also: Christmas decorations and gifts.
Methodist and Presbyterian joint Cantata
Romney First UMC and Romney Presbyterian Church choirs will be combining for a joint Christmas Cantata service sung at the Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
This will be in place of regular Sunday worship at both churches.
Romney Baptist youth program Sunday
The youth of First Baptist Church in Romney will present their 2021 Christmas Program, “The Lord is My Shepherd,” during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The sanctuary choir will present the Christmas cantata “Bethlehem Morning”, during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Dec. 12.
Social distancing will be practiced in accordance with current guidelines. The church is at 325 W. Main Street.
‘Gifts of Love’ signup Saturday
Sponsored by Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, X-Press Stop Liberty at North River, Slanesville Ruritan Club, North River Ruritan Club and Dollar General in Capon Bridge, the annual “Gods Gifts of Love” signup event will be Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The signup will be held at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren (11800 Northwestern Pike, Augusta). For additional information, or if you have questions, call 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
Hope Christian ‘Mystery” begins its run
Hope Christian Church in Augusta presents “The Mystery,” a Christmas program that tells the story of Jesus in an interactive way.
The program will be held Dec. 3, 5, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 12 at both 2 and 7 p.m. There will be a free-will offering as well.
