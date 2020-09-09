“Figures don’t lie, but liars figure”
— Carroll Wright, statistician, quoted in 1889.
A recent item has been circulating on social media that the CDC had quietly downgraded the number of deaths due to SARS-CoV2. The recent reports have been misinterpreted as indicating that the death toll is only 6 percent of previously reported rates.
This is inaccurate and misleading in that the CDC report really indicates that 6 percent of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 are those in which COVID-19 is the only listed cause of death.
That is, the other 94 percent of people also had COVID-19 appropriately listed as the cause of death AND had other diagnoses cited as contributing conditions. As an analogy, if someone who had COPD developed lung cancer and died as a consequence, the lung cancer actually was and would be considered the cause of death and the COPD would be an underlying condition.
Just because the unfortunate individual had COPD doesn’t mean he or she didn’t die from the lung cancer. Suppose the tobacco industry came out with an ad campaign that emphasized that most smokers do not get lung cancer and that non-smokers can also acquire lung cancer.
While both assertions are true, the deliberate omission of the fact that cigarette smoking is well known to significantly increase the risk of lung cancer would still make this campaign deceptive.
What makes the social media item more egregious is that it uses a demonstrably false statement with the intent to deliberately downplay the true impact of COVID-19.
As well, people engaging in disinformation take advantage of this Mark Twain observation. “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”
Compounding the problem is that people are prone to confirmation bias, the tendency to regard as truth, information that reinforces a previous belief. This type of disinformation has resulted in people mistakenly believing that public health officials are somehow involved in nefarious plots to undermine the economy, influence elections and cause hardships for people whose financial security is affected by shutdowns and restrictions.
As a consequence, in various parts of the country, public health officials have been subject to harassment and even death threats. At one point, these threats necessitated utilizing a security detail for Dr. Anthony Fauci.
A recent opinion piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association reveals that a number of health officers have resigned or have been fired; a total of 27 officials in 13 states (so far). Across the country, health officers have been subject to doxing, armed protesters gathering outside their personal residences, and harassing telephone calls and social media posts, some threatening bodily harm.
As the authors of the opinion piece point out, “without protection and support, the already scarce supply of qualified individuals willing to serve in health officer roles will decline further.” In addition to this “brain drain,” public health services in this country are already underfunded, garnering a very small percentage (2.5 percent) of the Health and Human Services budget.
These policy and budget priorities will have to change or we will remain ill equipped to deal with future pandemics and the health consequences of ongoing climate change.
The writer practices medicine in Hampshire County.
