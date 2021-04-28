After I was hired here at the Review, I had to tell my extended family that I was moving to Romney, a town with less than 3,000 people. The responses?
“Why on Earth are you moving THERE?”
“I never pictured you living in West Virginia, of all places.”
“Wait, aren’t newspapers dying?”
Look, I know newspapers aren’t the most en-vogue way for folks to receive their news these days. I get it. I mean, I’m more of a let-me-read-Cosmo-and-scroll-online-news myself, but there was more to my decision to move to Romney.
This is a tight-knit community. Folks look out for each other, even if sometimes the different factions don’t agree. You’ve got generous folks donating for the turf-slash-field project. You’ve got artists like Barbie Hillenbrand raising money for folks who are battling cancer. You’ve got places like the Co-op and The River House that allow creativity to run wild.
It seems like if you throw a stick in Hampshire County, it lands on an organization that is working to help their own, whether it’s a sick student or someone who was in an accident or someone who lost everything in a fire.
It’s a generous community, that’s for sure.
When it comes to my job here at the Review, I’ve seen a lot of this generosity and I’ve written about a fair bit of it.
If you think about it, a newspaper in a small community like this has its own role to play. The Hampshire Review and the South Branch Intelligencer go WAY back (don’t ask me how far back; I’ve never been good at history.), and sure, it has changed over the years.
We have an app for breaking news now, did you know that? Yep. For both Apple AND Android devices.
We have an extremely active online presence, too, on our website and Facebook page. My sporty counterpart Nick constantly posts score updates from games, final results, photos, you name it. It seems like he’s constantly updating folks on the happenings of Hampshire athletics.
That’s one of the great things about being on such a small editorial staff: there are 3 of us here in the office who do nearly all the writing, and you know all 3 of us.
You know Jim. You’ve seen him out and about. Maybe he was covering a meeting you were attending. Maybe you’ve spoken with him on the phone. Maybe you’ve chatted with him after church.
You know me. Maybe you’ve said hi at the gym. Maybe you’ve seen me dressed in head-to-toe leopard print at the grocery store. Maybe you’ve noticed me on the livestream of a school board meeting (wow, does that make me famous?).
You know Nick. You for sure know Nittany the Pooch, unless you live under a rock. You’ve definitely seen him at a sporting event, taking pictures and writing about the athletes of Hampshire County.
That’s what’s so great about being on such a small staff. We write about the community, but we’re also a part of the community. THAT’S what I was looking for when I took this job.
I will say, it does sting when I see folks in our community share Hampshire news from an organization outside of the county. Maybe it’s a bigger radio station. Maybe another county’s newspaper.
Is it exciting that Hampshire is getting out-of-county recognition? Sure.
But think about your hyper-local newspaper, too. Think about how our team worked to create an app to allow easy-access for local information.
Think about all of the meetings: agendas and executive sessions and adjournment, oh my.
Think about how many sporting events Nick goes to and the late nights spent updating parents and families hungry for Hampshire sports news.
Newspapers might be dying, but local news doesn’t have to.
It’s exciting to get out-of-county attention, I know.
But when you’re thinking about promoting good news about our county, consider putting your local news first, because it’s our job to put you first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.