His name is David. David’s life is nothing noteworthy as noteworthiness is usually defined.
His early months as the son of a middle-class family were nothing unusual. There was the daily feedings, diaper changes, restlessness, crying, cooing and all of the usual sounds and activities of a newborn child and infant.
Things changed as they usually do when in one year and two months this family grew by another son. So when this second son began to surpass his older brother in terms of sitting up, crawling and saying his first words, mom and dad knew that something must be wrong.
You see, David is my older brother.
They learned that for some unknown reason David was developmentally challenged, as we would say today. Even then a few professionals were loath to call him retarded, but that was the common label from most of my friends and relatives.
I have always hated that word, finding it not only politically incorrect, but disrespectful and cruel as well.
David would never be able to walk, talk, or even feed himself. He would constantly remain an eight-month -old invalid until his death at age 41 in 1993. He never outgrew diaper changes or the need to be spoonfed or the emotional outbursts caused by need or discomfort. It was the only way David had to communicate.
I much later learned that some delivery room mishap may have been to blame, but since my mom was under and there were no cameras or recording devices present in delivery rooms in the early 1950s, no one will never know. Not that that would have made any difference in our daily lives.
As one might imagine, my brother consumed much of our parents’ time and energy. Did I resent it? As it turns out, I did.
But how does a child know that he resents a disabled sibling without growing up with unexamined guilt. Long story short, with therapy many, many years later I was able to do so. And I accept that resentment which in many ways I have turned into a passion for all of those who seem to have no one to speak for them just like David be they immigrants, victims of power, the LGBTQ, the poor, etc.
I guess I have my older brother to thank for that.
I said earlier that David’s life was not that noteworthy. But I could use a few other words to describe David. Yes, he was my brother, my older brother by several months.
David was also my teacher, my guide, and an unusual friend. I guess one of the unusual characteristics that my brother and I did not share with other siblings, was that we never fought. The reason was simple enough: my brother, my teacher, my guide, my unusual friend was not able to fight.
Neither could he express affection and love in the way most people do, which made him an unusual brother and an unusual teacher because he couldn’t think reflectively or articulate ideas or concepts even in his young adulthood: concepts like love, life, God, faith, relationships, hope and despair.
Yet to this very day I believe David knew about these concepts even if he could not express them in the usual ways.
I grew up learning unconsciously that people with disabilities may not be as disabled as we assume. The powerless have it all over those with power.
I think someone said something like this some time ago.
For sure, they do not live in the world we live, but in a deeper sense and on a different plane I think they experience life in a far broader, expansive and more inclusive way than do we.
To this day I am indebted to my big brother because he left me with so many questions. I thrive on questions, on mystery, on the unknowable. I discover God in such a realm.
So if you have a family member who draws so much attention because of his or her nonconformity that you think you might scream, be of good cheer. They may be leaving you a gift you are still unwrapping.
First published June 26, 2019.
