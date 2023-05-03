Scott LaFee

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 81 years old. His recent fall, resulting in a concussion and a hospital stay, was newsworthy, but hardly news. Each year, millions of Americans 65 and older fall. In fact, one in four older people fall each year, though less than half inform their doctor. Falling once doubles the chance of falling again.

For older people, falling can be calamitous. One in five falls results in a serious injury, such as broken bones or head trauma. Each year, 3 million seniors are treated in emergency departments for falls, with roughly one-third hospitalized, usually due to a hip fracture or head injury.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.