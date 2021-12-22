As people head into 2022, one of the most common New Year’s resolutions is likely to be improving overall health. West Virginia University Extension experts are ready to help with that resolution.
Beginning in January WVU Extension faculty and experts will be providing educational tools and resources through its popular Dining with Diabetes program. This free virtual program is designed to help those who have been diagnosed as diabetic/pre-diabetic, family members, caregivers and others who are interested in learning more about creating a healthy lifestyle.
The 4-week program will be offered virtually for four consecutive Wednesdays. The times for each monthly session vary to accommodate participants’ schedules.
The classes will focus on nutrition education, cooking demonstrations, healthy recipes and physical activity. Each participant will receive educational materials and healthy recipes they can make at home.
“We know that people often set goals to become healthier at the beginning of a new year. We also know that our state has an extremely high rate of residents diagnosed with diabetes,” said Gwen Crum, WVU Extension Service Family and Community Development agent. “We want to help those affected by diabetes – whether it is the individual, a caregiver or others who are concerned about the disease – to have tools and resources they can use to improve their overall health. Our Dining with Diabetes program provides that opportunity.”
Dining with Diabetes will be offered each month through 2022. Participants interested in the 4-week program must register online by visiting extension.wvu.edu/dining-with-diabetes. If you need assistance registering for the course, contact your local WVU Extension office.
