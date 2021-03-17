Spring is the time for rebirth. We experience this in the natural world with flowers and trees whose blooms brighten our day. Faith also welcomes in a renewal this time of the year. You might want to consider taking a walk to experience the gifts of this season. New beginnings also include new businesses and re-openings for already established companies in the Capon Bridge area. With the lessening of restrictions issued by Governor Jim Justice on March 5, now might be a good time to venture out to your favorite restaurant or get together with a few friends. At the present time, the face-covering mandate remains in effect for all indoor gatherings.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
Sun. March 21, 2:30 – 4 p.m. Join local poet John Berry for a virtual afternoon of poetry. John will read from his respective works and also include works from other poets who have influenced him. Open mic of the spoken word to follow. Link to join the Zoom meeting can be located on their website.
Looking Ahead: The River House is scheduled for their grand re-opening on Fri. April 9. Check their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram for additional information.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Presently, no small children are being admitted and only 3 patrons are allowed in the library at one time. Books and movies may be requested by utilizing their website. Curbside service is available. Currently, no late fees are being charged.
The 2020 West Virginia Tax Booklet and tax forms are currently available at the library.
Facebook children’s story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. The raffle for March is a St. Patrick’s Day theme, with a children’s drawing for a St. Paddy’s Day Basket. The drawing will include the book, “That’s What Leprechauns Do” by Eve Bunting. In addition, the craft will be creating a leprechaun trap. Enter your child’s name on the library FB page to register for the drawing.
The library needs the following items: paper towels, Lysol or Clorox wipes, hand soap and cleaning supplies. In addition, scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper are needed.
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point is now available. Come by the library to sign up and your child will be able to log on anywhere in WV. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or locate them on the web at www.wvkidsconnect.net.
The Library has created a section of books dedicated to home schooling. These resources include sample study books as well as curriculum guides. In this time of virtual learning, these books may be useful in providing insight into the home school experience.
Book Club will meet at the Library on Wed. March 24 at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “Big Stone Gap.”
New Books on the Shelves (Donated by Friends of the Library):
“Big Stone Gap” by Adriana Trigiani
“The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict
“Unyielding Hope” by Janette Oke and Laurel Oke Logan
Looking Ahead: The library will be extending their hours after Easter. Stay tuned for more details in the future.
Community Events
Covid-19 vaccine appointments for eligible participants can be scheduled and preregistered by calling the WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media or social media for additional instructions.
Sat. April 3, Grand Opening of Mac’s Place at Capon Bridge opens. This variety store and café will feature a coffee shop, unusual finds, homemade sweet treats, music and much more. Check out their website at https://macsplacecaponbridgesquare.site.
Sat. April 3, Barbeque Chicken Sale sponsored by Capon Valley Ruritan, Yellow Spring, 11 a.m. until sold out. $5 per half, preorders accepted until March 27 by contacting one of the members. Social distancing in effect while attending.
Fri. April 16, Buffalo Gap Retreat opens. Contact them at www.buffalogapretreat.com for reservations or additional information.
Celebrations for the Month of March
Fri. March 19– National Let’s Laugh Day. On this day, you might celebrate by changing the ringtone on your phone to one with laughter or share a favorite joke with one of your friends. Good for your health, “laughter is the best medicine” has been substantiated by studies that confirm the lowering of blood pressure and benefits to the immune system.
Sat. March 20 – Spring Equinox. Taking a walk outside might be just the thing to do to celebrate the official opening of spring. With the warmer temperatures, taking a walk becomes a most enjoyable afternoon activity.
Fri. March 26 – National Spinach Day. Known as one of the superfoods, spinach is a delight when tossed in a salad, eaten instead of lettuce on your favorite sandwich, or served as a vegetable during the dinner meal. The decision to add spinach to your diet will increase your antioxidants and add essential nutrients. Don’t forget about those smoothies!
