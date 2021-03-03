February continued to drag on and has finally come to its conclusion. This year it seemed to have a lot more days than 28. Considering what takes place during this month, Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and Black History Month, it should have been very eventful. Instead we had back-to-back snow and ice storms that kept those of us who still retain their sanity at home. I am longing for the sight of something green, even if it is only a head of lettuce in the produce aisle. I await the coming of March with joyful thoughts.
Looking ahead, my flowerbeds are covered with debris and my asparagus patch needs to be cleaned off and fertilized. I have a few volunteer pansies surviving in my outdoor pots and the birds are eating me out of house and home. I know how the chickens feel when they get outside and scratch around in the dirt and sunshine, singing away. My sister, Carol, reports her 1st sighting of a red-winged blackbird, and Linda Riggleman spotted a robin in her yard. Spring is hiding just around the corner.
With the Covid threat starting to subside, schools are back in session 4 days a week, all classes. Fridays are virtual. Much time has been lost during the past year as everyone struggled with the pandemic. I will be receiving my 2nd shot this week and hope to see more family again.
Betty Hott of High View had a bad fall last week and is being cared for at Valley Health in Winchester. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Betty and her husband, Wendell. They were regulars at the Capon Valley View Senior Center and brought a zing into everyone’s day with their presence. We have lost another life long resident, Lohr “Junior” Seldon of Gore. He lived along Route 259 on the Virginia side for many years. He was 98 years old and is survived by his wife, Lucille and son, Dwight. Junior’s long lifespan allowed him to experience many new and noteworthy events. He was born May 13, 1922. Just think about that time frame. His pastor, Mike Vanderlinden, preached Junior’s service and reminded us that gas was only 30 cents a gallon and bread 12 cents a loaf during Junior’s childhood. He also reminded us that Rt. 259 once split off from Rt. 50 at Parrishville Road (610) at the top of the double S. The relocation occurred when Junior was 8 years old. New inventions: satellites, a man on the moon, microwaves, air conditioning, cell phones and on and on it goes, the list is never-ending. He loved to hunt and fish and had a green thumb, growing fruits and vegetables in his garden and sharing them with his neighbors. Our hearts go out to Lucille and Dwight who have suffered such a loss. Sympathy is extended to all his family and friends.
Spring Fever is contagious; do you have it?
