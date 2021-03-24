Interested in growing your own herbs? Join Michael Withrow, WVU Berkeley County extension agent, at 1 p.m. Thursday for a Zoom program on indoor herb gardening.
Learn the basic principles of growing herbs and how to preserve herbs beyond the growing season. Also learn about the origins of herbs and spices.
This is 1 topic in a series of live and interactive Zoom programs led by the WVU Extension Service with the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS). Classes are free and will be available through May on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays at 1 p.m.
“These live programs are a great opportunity to stay connected and learn new information as we continue to social distance,” says Kelly Hicks, WVU Hampshire County Extension Agent.
Topics include:
March 25: Indoor Herb Gardening
April 8: Traditional West Virginia Foods
April 22: West Virginia Rivers
May 6: Adventures in Aging
To access the programs contact your local WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013 and provide phone and email contact. Program information and the Zoom Link will be emailed to you. Questions? Send a message to Kelly.hicks@mail.wvu.edu
If you are new to Zoom, it is easy to access via smart phone, tablet or computer. It is free when accessing a WVU Extension program. Contact a local Extension office for details or look for videos online about an introduction to Zoom.
