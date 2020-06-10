It’s been a tough road so far for Bella Bauserman and her recovery, but the road has now led her back home to reunite her with her family.
Bella, who was diagnosed with Grade 3 Anaplastic Ependamoma (a rare form of brain cancer) in February, was treated for her condition at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for 2 months before she was given the green light at the end of May to go home and continue therapy and treatment from her home base in Augusta.
Bella’s mom Mandi Bauserman has been keeping folks updated on Bella’s treatment through the Facebook page “Bella’s Fight,” and even shared some photos and videos of Bella being reunited with her brothers.
“Bella is loving being home with everyone, and Victor is beyond ecstatic to have us all together again,” said Mandi.
Victor is Bella’s brother, and they’re close in age. Two of Bella’s brothers are also deployed, so while they haven’t been able to see their baby sister since she’s been back, Crystal Wilson, Bella’s aunt, said that the boys are all happy Bella’s home.
“Cincinnati was amazing for her, but since she has been home, she has really blossomed in her recovery,” Wilson said. “You can tell that having her family back together and being in her own environment has given her more motivation to get better.”
Since Bella has been home, there have been good days and some days that have been a little bit tough. Bella gets frustrated that she can’t walk yet, Wilson explained.
“Also, just not being able to run and play with the kids,” Wilson described. “She has a wagon that they pull her around in, but it’s just not the same.”
Wilson also mentioned that eating is a big task for Bella.
“The one side of her mouth and tongue aren’t fully functioning, so it takes a lot for her to chew up food,” said Wilson. “She gets frustrated and her jaw starts getting tired, so she will just stop eating and say she is done.”
The 5-year-old’s recovery has been slow so far, but she is becoming more and more herself every day.
“Her sassiness is definitely back,” Wilson added.
While Bella being home is a relief and a blessing for the entire Bauserman family, Bella’s journey will stretch into the future. She will be traveling back and forth, to Romney and Winchester for her speech, occupational therapy and physical therapy, all 2 times a week.
This week, Bella and her mom are in Cincinnati for a slew of oncology, rehabilitation and neurology appointments. She had an MRI on Monday to be sure that the cancer was gone, and they’ll be there a week.
“If all is clear, then we will return to Cincinnati every 3 months for scans,” said Mandi. “Bella still has a very long road to recovery. She is still unable to walk, so we will focus on getting her stronger.”
