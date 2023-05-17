Dr. Roy Knight

Spring is in full glory, and I am spending more and more time outside, trying to remember what perennials are where, and imagining what plants I will add to the menagerie in the coming weeks. My wife and I are not much at gardening, and it feels more like work than pleasure for us. I am somewhat envious of my friends who enjoy playing in the dirt; I am thankful that we have a friend or two that are master gardeners and know what they are doing. We turn to them for advice and suggestions.

However, I am, at heart, a person hopelessly in love with all manner of flowers and plants. Along with interest in flowers comes a concern for pollinators to benefit the endangered honeybee populations. I endeavor to plant milkweed cultivars to save the Monarch Butterfly population, which has declined by ninety percent since the 1990s. I am also moving away from planting invasive species in favor of native plants. In the midst of all of this arboreal chat, a beloved scripture passage comes to mind:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.