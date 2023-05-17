Spring is in full glory, and I am spending more and more time outside, trying to remember what perennials are where, and imagining what plants I will add to the menagerie in the coming weeks. My wife and I are not much at gardening, and it feels more like work than pleasure for us. I am somewhat envious of my friends who enjoy playing in the dirt; I am thankful that we have a friend or two that are master gardeners and know what they are doing. We turn to them for advice and suggestions.
However, I am, at heart, a person hopelessly in love with all manner of flowers and plants. Along with interest in flowers comes a concern for pollinators to benefit the endangered honeybee populations. I endeavor to plant milkweed cultivars to save the Monarch Butterfly population, which has declined by ninety percent since the 1990s. I am also moving away from planting invasive species in favor of native plants. In the midst of all of this arboreal chat, a beloved scripture passage comes to mind:
“Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And can any of you, by worrying, add a single hour to your life span? And why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not clothed like one of these.” (Matthew 6:26-29)
So, my challenge to you this week is to take a walk and notice the abundance of blossoms all around. The flowering crabapples and dogwoods and redbuds are still putting on their annual extravaganzas, and soon the flower gardens will explode in multicolor glory. If you are an experienced gardener, have you taken steps to increase the pollinator plants in your yard to help the bees and butterflies in their struggles to thrive in the world that we have modified to fit our needs, at the expense of theirs? And if you are like me and not a gardener and don’t know a flower petal from a bike pedal, might you take a leap of faith and buy a blooming potted plant to adorn your patio this summer?
Even such small offerings are welcoming to our friends, the birds and the bees. It is easy to forget that we are stewards of the earth; it does not belong to us. If we proclaim faith in a Creator, we owe our due diligence to protect and enhance the creation. Planting more and more flowers and native shrubs and trees is a prophetic act of Christian discipleship, for it is one more step in bringing the promised kingdom of justice and equality ever closer. And yes, earth justice is every bit as important as social justice because, without a healthy planet, every one of us becomes an endangered species.
Be gentle with yourself so you can be gentle with others in the week to come.
