Fickle poinsettias are a seasonal favorite – and for good reason
Poinsettias are a very…particular flower.
Growing them isn’t easy, and it isn’t for the faint of heart. It takes time, money and a whole lot of know-how to be successful. This year, the growers over at Valley View Greenhouse in Augusta decided to go for it – grow for it, rather – and bring up a crop of poinsettias for holiday-décor-hungry Hampshire County flower fans.
The Roomsburg family over at Valley View decided to grow a Christmas crop this year since they weren’t planning on really traveling anywhere.
That’s key, since poinsettias need a lot of attention.
“It’s a production,” said Valley View’s Paul Roomsburg – who wasn’t a stranger to the process; he grew them when he taught horticulture at the high school.
This year, the family started to grow the boldly-colored Christmas staple in September from cuttings, so that as the weather cooled, they didn’t have to pay for heating to keep the flowers at the necessary temperature of 65-66 degrees.
Once the cold weather sets in though, heating the space is critical – and costly.
The mild temperature is a must, Roomsburg said, and so is having enough space: you can’t crowd poinsettias, or they “may not develop properly.”
They require a specific lighting plan, too. Artificial lights from outside or other buildings can affect their development, so all outside dawn-to-dusk lights have to be doused while the fickle plants grow in the greenhouse.
This year, the folks at Valley View raised about 370 poinsettia plants. Roomsburg said they started selling right after Thanksgiving, and the classic red poinsettia has been a bestseller over the cream, pink or marbled flowers.
So, when purchasing a poinsettia to take home, how do you know it's a good one?
“You want to make sure (you know) where they’re grown at, that they’re not still in the plastic sleeves when you buy them at any store, because when you bend the leaves off, they give off ethylene gas that makes the leaves drop,” Roomsburg explained. “When you buy them, you want to see the whole plant.”
Once a poinsettia is purchased and makes it through the holiday season, it’s not too hard to keep it alive and well, said Sally Mullins, who pens the Review’s “The Garden Path” column,
“They really don’t need anything but sun, but not bright, full-on sun,” she added. “Don’t let them dry out.”
Roomsburg said that if you want to get poinsettias to bloom the next year over, expose them to “long nights” around October. Mullins encouraged about 14 hours of continuous darkness.
“Poinsettias are photoperiod plants, meaning their bud development responds to the relative length of light and dark periods,” she wrote in her column at the end of September. “If you want your poinsettia to bloom, she needs about 14 hours of continuous darkness each night, and that needs to begin now.”
Keep them out of direct drafts and excessive heat, too, Roomsburg said, and treat them as a houseplant.
“Keep them moist, not muddy,” he warned.
Overall, the season has been great business in Hampshire County; Roomsburg said it’s gone “really well.”
As of right now, it’s still up in the air if they’ll go for it again next fall. There are a few factors that come into play, including economics.
“We gotta do the math and see if it’s worthwhile, if it’s economical,” he said. “I love to grow, but you can’t go broke growing.”
THE MORE YOU KNOW
• No poison here: “You don’t want to eat them, but you don’t want to eat just any plant,” Roomsburg clarified. “It depends on the sensitivity of the individuals…the sap may cause some sort of rash.”
• Petal-pusher: The “petals” on a poinsettia aren’t really petals. They’re actually the flower’s bracts, which just have the appearance of flower petals that we’re used to, with the plant’s little yellow flowers (or cyathia) in the middle.
• All the way from Mexico: Poinsettia plants are native to Central America. The Aztecs called them “cuetlaxochitl,” meaning “brilliant flower.” A man named Joel Roberts Poinsett visited southern Mexico in 1828 and was very interested in the plants, and sent them back to his home in South Carolina.
• A Christmas legend: The poinsettia became a traditional symbol of Christmas for a few reasons (its star-like shape and festive colors), but the biggest is the Mexican legend about a young girl named Pepita who wanted to bring a gift to church to honor Jesus, but she didn’t have anything valuable to offer. She picked some roadside weeds and laid them on the altar, and they transformed into beautiful red flowers.
• Big money: Over $200 million worth of poinsettias are sold every year during the Christmas season.
