Hampshire County’s most famous newshound has seen her fair share of landmarks across state lines. How well do YOU know Western Maryland?
Take this quick quiz to test your knowledge.
Review Sports Editor Nick Carroll has again been exploring the picturesque region with his weimaraner, Nittany The Pooch.
Can you identify all 10 places where Nick photographed Nittany? If you’re truly fearless, ignore the clues.
Check your answers against the key at the bottom of the page, then check the scale to see how well you did.
1. This state park lies adjacent to Swallow Falls in Garrett County. The park is named for the manor house built in the mid-1800s by Abijah ______________. (Answer: Herrington)
2. This lake was formed in 1944 by damming a stream in Confluence, Pa. The lake name is a tongue twister and spans from southwestern Pennsylvania to Western Maryland with over one million visitors a year.
3. In 1964, a B-52 crashed into Savage Mountain with two nuclear bombs on board. Three out of 5 crewmembers died and the nuclear bombs were found and removed two days later. The name of this landmark is the call sign for the aircraft. (Buzz One Four)
4. Nittany says hi to a mule statue in downtown Cumberland. Boats on this waterway were drawn by mules from Cumberland to Washington D.C. (C&O Canal)
5. This historic railway station in Cumberland was built in 1913 as a stop for this railroad, which operated in Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
6. Near the Frostburg Depot train station, Nittany is amused by the eccentric artwork along this rail trail that spans 150 miles from Pittsburgh, Pa. to Cumberland.
7. Erected in 1813, this bridge was part of the “Cumberland Road.” With an 80-foot span, this bridge was the largest stone arch in America at the time.
8. Nittany the Pooch played the role of tour guide, showing Review editor Emma June a 3,118-foot long tunnel in Allegany County. Built using more than six million bricks, this tunnel was described as “the greatest engineering marvel along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal.”
9. Nittany sunbathes at Lake Habeeb, where dogs are welcome on the beach. Known more for the casino and golf course, this state park was established in 1963, covering over 3,000 acres.
10. Nittany wades through lily pads in this body of water in Swanton, Md. Named one of the top 5 Maryland Fishing Waters by Trout Unlimited, the reservoir holds the Rainbow Trout state record weighing in at 14 lbs. 3 oz.
2. Youghiogheny River Lake
4. Chesapeake and Ohio Canal
5. Western Maryland Railway
6. Great Allegheny Passage
10. Savage River Reservoir
