Are you facing a “storm of life” right now? By that I mean, are you facing some kind of crisis or unexpected tragedy? Are you losing hope?
One day, Jesus said to His disciples, “Let’s cross over to the other side of the Sea of Galilee.”
So, these experienced fishermen did what they had done hundreds of times. They boarded their boat and began to row together while Jesus went below deck and took a much-needed nap.
Suddenly, a severe storm came and began to dump rain on them and caused the sea to pitch. It was so bad that even these seasoned sailors began to panic.
They awoke Jesus and said accusingly, “Do You not care that we are perishing?” Jesus patiently absorbed their criticism and then rebuked the storm and it stopped immediately.
He also rebuked them with these words, “Why are you so fearful? How is it that you have no faith?” (Mark 4:35-40).
A better translation of those words says, “Why are you such timid, fearful ones?” Jesus was saying, “Boys, have you not learned anything here?”
After all, what did Jesus say to them? He said, “Let’s cross over to the other side!” He did not say, “Let’s go to the middle of the Sea of Galilee and drown together.” If He had said that, they might have been justified in their collective panic.
Jesus did not promise smooth sailing, but He did promise a safe passage. I would rather be in a storm with Jesus than anywhere else without Him.
So, if you are in a storm of life, my advice to you is to remember that Jesus will “get you to the other side.” Trust Him. He will not abandon you or let you down. You have His Word on it. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.