We completed the 4th Sunday Advent Bible study at Capon Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. It was very instructive and much enjoyed by everyone. May all our hearts grow 3 sizes during this Christmas season.
Covid has taken a toll on our Pastor and her family. Dennis Adams and his wife, Barbara, did an excellent job of filling in. Today lay leader, Kristi Gruber, filled the pulpit at Capon Bridge and Capon Chapel. Central did not have electricity.
The ice storm that arrived around midnight last Wednesday blanketed a very large area. Large limbs on trees bent over from the added weight, and then they snapped off. This caused major damage to the electrical lines leaving many homes without power. We were one of the fortunate! No power outage and no real damage of any kind. We did lose several branches from the white pines in our yard and had some cleanup to do.
Driving to Romney on Friday morning over Cooper Mountain was a fantastic sight. For a moment, I thought I was in Narnia and expected the white witch to appear. Everything had a heavy coating of ice with tree damage everywhere. Many folks have had power restored, but there are also many still in the dark.
I would like to invite everyone to the Capon Chapel Christmas Eve Candlelight service, which will be held on Dec. 24, 2022, at 7 p.m., weather permitting. In all the hustle and bustle of the week of preparation, don't forget the reason for the Christmas season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.