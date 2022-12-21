Brenda Hiett

We completed the 4th Sunday Advent Bible study at Capon Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. It was very instructive and much enjoyed by everyone. May all our hearts grow 3 sizes during this Christmas season. 

Covid has taken a toll on our Pastor and her family. Dennis Adams and his wife, Barbara, did an excellent job of filling in. Today lay leader, Kristi Gruber, filled the pulpit at Capon Bridge and Capon Chapel. Central did not have electricity.

