Linda Hill Capon Bridge

In taking the time to notice the first blooms of spring, we give thanks to Mother Nature for showing us the beauty of little things. This week, I noted purple crocus that popped up out of the bank in the front yard. What a gift to witness beauty in such a small way. With their orange stamens, they’re sure to catch the eye of others who wander into their path.    

News From The River House, 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.