In taking the time to notice the first blooms of spring, we give thanks to Mother Nature for showing us the beauty of little things. This week, I noted purple crocus that popped up out of the bank in the front yard. What a gift to witness beauty in such a small way. With their orange stamens, they’re sure to catch the eye of others who wander into their path.
News From The River House, 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge.
Wednesday, March 8, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. This after-school music club is geared to students of all ages. Led by Jack Dunlap and Mason Wright, the club seeks to provide instruction for playing with others and guidance for playing their instruments. Sign-up is available on TRH website.
Wednesday, March 8, Wine Down Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Join in the café to unwind and socialize. Drinks and appetizers will be on special, as well as activities like live music and adult-oriented arts and crafts.
Thursday, March 9, Old Time Story Swap, 1-3 p.m. This event will focus on telling stories and spinning yarns of all types – children’s stories, family stories and special memories, for example. Led by Bobby Seigetsu Avstreih, this is an opportunity to play with others and participate in or just listen to the stories being told. This is a free event; everyone welcome.
Saturday, March 11, Fiddlin’ Film Fundraiser @ The Alamo, 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person. Seating begins at 12:30 p.m.; the program, including live music, begins at 1:00 p.m.; the film begins @ 1:30 p.m., lasting for 90 minutes. This is a fundraiser for the “Music Makers” youth scholarship programs. Created by a partnership of The River House and the Cat and Fiddle, this event provides support for emerging Appalachian musicians.
Saturday, March 11, Concert: One Street Over, 7-9 p.m., tickets $18 presale; $22 at the door.
This returning band is a four-piece traditional Irish band from Winchester, Va. They have performed locally, including Nana’s Pub in Middletown, Va., where you find them most Saturday evenings from 5-8 p.m. Don’t miss out on the experience of this band, whose instruments include guitar, mandolin, fiddle, cello and bodhran.
Sunday, March 12, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. This monthly club welcomes photography enthusiasts of all levels.
This month’s theme is a surprise, and everyone is invited to bring three photos for discussion. Another topic for discussion is the creation of a new book for each participant. Sure to be an interesting and lively meeting.
Monday, March 13, The Art of Letter Writing, Week 6. This program, which runs through March 27, encourages participants to improve their letter-writing skills. Weekly prompts are emailed, including tips and inspirational techniques. Sign up on TRH website.
Monday, March 13, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. $10 a person, cash only. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels are welcome. Bring your yoga props like a mat, block and strap if you want. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Wednesday, March 15, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Join Arts Director Kayla Fehr and CBMS staff Member Jessica Deardorff for an inspiring afternoon of creative projects, including encouraging students to express themselves and make friends. This meeting takes place in the CBMS Library. Parents and students should meet at the main CBMS entrance. All students, including those home-schooled, are invited to attend.
Friday, March 17, Old Time Jam 6-9 p.m. Come join in the fun by bringing an acoustic instrument or simply just list as the Dakota Karper hosts this collaborative event between the Cat and The Fiddle and The River House. It’s free and refreshments are available at the café.
Sunday, March 19, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This monthly club meets to encourage budding writers as well as established writers. This month’s theme is “risk,” Participants are invited to share their writing with the group. If you are interested in any form of writing, this is the group for you. The guest speaker this month will be Elizabeth Ferris, who will be discussing the preparation of her book (in progress). She is a writing teacher and the co-editor of “Life in 10 Minutes Press.”
Monday, March 20, The Art of Letter Writing, Week 7.
Monday, March 20, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, Wine Down Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library, 2987 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
Congratulations to Robin Eanes, who won the February raffle for the original signed photograph by Monica Wilson entitled “Warm Welcome.” The library would like to thank everyone who participated in the drawing.
The March raffle will be a “Spring Cleaning” basket. The raffle starts on Monday, March 6, with the winner to be selected on Saturday, March 25. The basket consists of a large laundry basket filled with paper towels, sponges, Swiffer products and a huge variety of cleaners and laundry products. This is sure to be a popular raffle with the library crowd.
The library is a drop-off point for a new program entitled “Recycle Beyond the Bag.” This program will involve the collection of plastics that will be used to create new benches for The Capon Valley Ruritan Club and new memorial benches for Willow Chapel Church. Types of plastics include bread wrappers, zipper plastic bags, bubble wrap, produce bags and newspaper bags. Trex will be creating these Earth-friendly composite benches.
The library will be participating in the Read Aloud WV of Hampshire Co. Campaign. They are collecting flashlights and blankets for the children’s “Snuggle and Read” event occurring this month. You may drop off these items at the library or contribute a cash donation. Each child will receive a flashlight, blanket and book for reading under the covers. Stop by the library or call them at 304-856-3777 to reserve a spot.
Wednesday, March 15, Card Making Workshop (Please respond by March 8 @ 304-856-3777). Hosted by Nikki Nichols, a Creative Memories Consultant, this workshop begins at 3:30 p.m. and lasts about an hour. For $10, you can choose a themed card (all supplies included) and sit together with your friends for an hour of creative fun.
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes. Supplies needed for children’s crafts include pipe cleaners, paper plates, pom poms, construction paper, felt or foam sheets (assorted colors), paper bags and white card stock.
This year, the library is a designated drop-off point for free tax preparation. Sponsored by The Eastern Panhandle Coalition, those who qualify may have their taxes prepared by an IRS-certified tax preparer. Nancy Meade is your certified representative for this program. Additional information is available at the library. Call 304-856-3777 to make an appointment.
Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
Community Events
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Friday, March 10, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 13 & 20 – AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14 & 21, NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22, Ruriteen Meeting
