Sally Mullins

I don’t have to tell anyone that this has been a most unusual year. I honestly think we had many warmer days in February than in June this year. We had early bloomers and some just got caught in the cold when the days gave us temperatures normal for that time of year. We were all confused. But now, the deer have trimmed many of our plants and I am waiting for the naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) to bloom. At least the deer don’t like them. Although, given these past few weeks, it appears they eat anything and everything. But enough of that. 

There are many chores to be done and on hot days, pick and choose what to do and don’t do too much. Always wear loose clothing, drink lots of water and use sunscreen. Nothing is life or death in the garden – except for those bugs you want to get rid of. And speaking of bugs, always do a complete check of your body and clothes for ticks when you come in. 

