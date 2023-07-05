I don’t have to tell anyone that this has been a most unusual year. I honestly think we had many warmer days in February than in June this year. We had early bloomers and some just got caught in the cold when the days gave us temperatures normal for that time of year. We were all confused. But now, the deer have trimmed many of our plants and I am waiting for the naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) to bloom. At least the deer don’t like them. Although, given these past few weeks, it appears they eat anything and everything. But enough of that.
There are many chores to be done and on hot days, pick and choose what to do and don’t do too much. Always wear loose clothing, drink lots of water and use sunscreen. Nothing is life or death in the garden – except for those bugs you want to get rid of. And speaking of bugs, always do a complete check of your body and clothes for ticks when you come in.
This is the time for Japanese beetles and Mexican bean beetles, but before you use any pesticides to get rid of them, read the label. You may be surprised to see the words “caution,” “warning” and “danger” on the label. Those words may all say the same thing to you, but they each have their own meaning on a label.
“Caution” means the lowest level of hazard and the least toxic. “Warning” means it is moderately toxic if eaten or absorbed through the skin, and “danger” means it is highly toxic and may cause irreversible damage to your skin, not to mention your stomach if you ingest it. This is especially important if you have children or pets that are exposed to the pesticide. There are many natural pesticides available and many you can make at home. And whatever you use, always wear protective clothing.
I have heard many times the Japanese beetle traps that used to be available may not be as useful as you think, and may even attract more to your garden. There are several companies that make them now, so choose one that suits your purpose. It’s always useful to ask an expert about them. Walking around the garden and flicking them off into a container of soapy water also works well. Removing dead blossoms as soon as they fade and fruit as soon as it ripens will go a long way to keeping Japanese beetles away, also.
Praying mantis are generalist predators, meaning they eat both good and bad insects nonselectively. I just find them to be an interesting distraction when sitting on the porch in the summer.
To control mosquitoes, eliminate all sources of stagnant water.
The larvae of fireflies (lightning bugs) aid gardeners by eating mites, slugs, snails and worms. Who knew?
The hot, dry days of summer bring out the red spider mite. Keep an eye on your roses, evergreens and marigolds for pale green coloration. Hold a white sheet of paper underneath a leaf and briskly tap it if you think you have mites. Tiny crawling mites will drop onto the paper if they’re there. Use the proper chemical to get rid of them.
In summer, it’s easy to forget that houseplants should be protected from strong sunlight. Sometimes they stay in the same spot in winter, but need moved around in summer to avoid their leaves getting sunburned.
And although we all enjoy a cold drink of water, your plants won’t. Always water with room-temperature water so their delicate root hairs aren’t harmed. And remember the air conditioner is on, and plants need to be kept away from any cold drafts. And keep an eye out for pests on your houseplants vacationing indoors and take care of them immediately. With the heat and winds in summer, pots can dry out rapidly, so check them frequently. Sometimes plants need moved out of the wind.
I recently met Shelly Inskeep, a local children’s author. Look for her to do a book signing at the Romney library Aug. 26.
