Everyone can get into the act here this month
The Rustic Mechanicals – from West Virginia’s Vintage Theatre Company – will perform at the River House in Capon Bridge tomorrow, July 14, for a 2-day Shakespearean experience.
The day teases in with BYOB (Bring Your Own Bard), where the audience is encouraged to speak Shakespearean sonnets or share their own (non-Shakespearean) poetry and music. Shakespeareoke, anyone?
On Friday, Love Labour’s Lost – applauded as William Shakespeare’ most intellectual comedy – will sprinkle hilarity into the night as the story unfolds.
Hampshire welcomes another theatre opportunity for kids later this month: Hansel and Gretel will claim the spotlight, ushering further involvement within the younger community.
Romney will present the musical adaptation of Hansel and Gretel twice on July 23, at 3 and 5:30 p.m. The Hampshire Arts Council has invested in bringing the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) here to bring opportunity for kids with no experience or knowledge in theatre. Those who are merely curious about acting can take a chance at being in the spotlight.
Auditions start at 10 a.m. this Monday at WVSDB’s Brannon Building – the same location of the show at the end of the week. No advance preparation is needed, but students can expect to stay for rehearsals on that same day if they earn a spot in the play – so bring a snack.
In addition to the cast, 4 students will be selected to be assistant directors. Professional pianist Mary O’Malley will accompany the cast throughout the week as well.
MCT will bring lights, costumes and everything that is needed to bring the performance; all they need is just Hampshire County kids for 5 days of rehearsal.
“It’s really amazing what they can do with the kids in a short time,” said Joanne Snead, member of the arts council.
The weeklong commitment does bring a slight concern, Snead said.
“We have so many working parents, a lot of kids are being raised by single parents,” acknowledged Snead, “It can be difficult.”
The matter may be yet another opportunity to bring the community closer: taking turns in carpooling arrangements could be a solution, Snead suggested optimistically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.