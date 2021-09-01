If a person should decide to start attending church, the question he or she would likely ask him or herself is, “which church should I attend?”
Most likely — figuratively speaking, of course — every pastor would be standing up, waving his or her hands and calling out, “Mine, mine. Attend my church.”
And that scenario, if it were realistic, would be rightfully so. As pastors we all have a message to proclaim, a doctrine to preach and expound on in hopes of making disciples for Christ.
But pretty much every denomination has a certain belief that separates their church from all others. Independent churches are the same way.
For instance, one group believes in eternal salvation, i.e., once a person is saved, he or she cannot lose his or her salvation, no matter what one does.
Another group says, “Not so. Unless a person follows Christ and forsakes his or her sins, that individual can fall away and lose out with the Lord completely.”
Likewise, another church may preach that water baptism is essential for salvation while another says that water baptism is an outward manifestation of an inward experience and although it is vital to a Christian’s walk, it is not required to be saved.
Pentecostal churches believe that speaking in tongues is evidence of being filled with the Holy Spirit while some non-Pentecostal churches say that speaking in tongues died out with the early church.
So who is right?
The problem I see is that we hold on to our doctrinal beliefs so tightly that we have a tendency to look at the other churches as the enemy rather than embracing one another as a part of the body of Christ.
Therefore, non-Christians tend to look at the church as an entity that preaches unity but can’t get along with one another.
I personally believe we have more in common than we have against us as a body of believers. I’m not talking about organizations or groups whose doctrines stray far from the teachings of Jesus. So is there a solution that could bring us more together rather than tear us apart?
I believe so.
We must first and foremost agree that Jesus is indeed the Way, Truth and the Life and that no one can come to the Father except through Him. We must agree that the Bible is God’s word and that all scripture is inspired by God and that His word is the final authority.
As far as the doctrine of eternal security, it’s a simple truth. Get saved and stay saved. We can’t use God’s word and His teachings as a freedom to do whatever we want.
The apostle Paul asked, “Shall we continue to sin so that God’s grace may abound?” (Romans 6:1, 2) He answers his question and says, “God forbid.”
If we genuinely get saved, it seems we should want to follow as close to Christ as possible and not use His teachings as an occasion to sin.
So what about water baptism? Again, get saved and be baptized. Although I do not personally believe that one has to be baptized to be saved, I do believe that baptism is vitally important in a Christian’s walk.
Some may ask, “Isn’t this just a compromise? I don’t feel I should have to compromise my doctrine in order to get along.” I am in no way compromising my beliefs.
I have thought so much about Jesus’ garden prayer just before He died. He prayed that the Father would help us to be united. So I think this could work in having us agree together; Get saved, stay saved; Get saved and be baptized; and stay open to all God has for you.
So who is right? Well, God’s word is right. If we follow His word to the best of our ability, one thing is for sure — we won’t be wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.