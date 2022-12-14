Harry Spaid

The Capon Valley Ruritan Club finished its collection of children’s’ names and toys for the annual “Toys for Tots” program on Dec. 13. They will be distributing toys on Dec. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. to those persons who have called to list their children’s names.

The Timber Ridge Christian Church men’s fellowship group met at the Hayfield Family Restaurant for breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10. 

