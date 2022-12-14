The Capon Valley Ruritan Club finished its collection of children’s’ names and toys for the annual “Toys for Tots” program on Dec. 13. They will be distributing toys on Dec. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. to those persons who have called to list their children’s names.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church men’s fellowship group met at the Hayfield Family Restaurant for breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The church will be holding their annual candlelight service on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Light refreshment will be served following the service.
The Spaid family held their holiday Christmas dinner on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club. I was the oldest family member there at 86 and my great-great nephew, Tommy Rosenberger, the youngest at 2 years old. There were about 30 family members in attendance.
I regret that some of these items will be old news by the time you get your paper in the mail; it currently takes the post office 5-10 days to get mail from Romney to High View. I don’t know what the upcoming postage increase is going to accomplish, certainly not improve service. The only thing all of these recent price increases is going to accomplish is an increase in the profits and bank accounts of the providers.
Happy birthday wishes to Susan Clark, Dec. 17; Betty Wingfield, Dec. 22; and Brenda Hiett, Dec. 27.
I want to wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season.
