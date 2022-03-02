Back in time

100 Years Ago — March 1, 1922
Prosecuting Attorney Robert White, accompanied by Sheriff Miller and four State Policemen, went out in search of moonshine stills on Saturday last and returned with two men and their distilling apparatus. One of them, Otis Moreland, who lived and operated on the west side of Jersey Mountain, near the road leading from Points to Springfield, was caught in the act of distilling whiskey. He had a small outfit on his stove in the kitchen and was running whiskey when the officers called on him. He was arrested and his outfit was confiscated.
The party then went on to the home of Howard Moreland, who lives on the east side of the same road, farther down the mountain. They found him at home with several tubs of warm mash in his garrett. He denied having a distilling apparatus but a close search was made and the worm was found hidden some distance from his house under a brush pile. He was arrested and his outfit confiscated.
A meeting of the Parent-Teacher’s Association will be held at the Romney School Building on Saturday afternoon, March 4th, at 2:30 P.M.
50 Years Ago — March 1, 1972
PURGITSVILLE — Mrs. Lonnie Riggleman and children, Barbara and Michelle, left Thursday for Germany, and SSG Lonnie Riggleman left Sunday night for Germany.
SSG Riggleman will be stationed in Germany for the next couple years. —Mrs. Wes Palmer and sons, Jim and Jon, Romney, spent last week with Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Stickley and Mrs. Margaret Huffman.
Showing at the Alpine Theatre this week is the film, “Love Story,” starring Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal.
Mr. and Mrs. John C. Ailes spent the weekend in Shepherdstown visiting their son-in- law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Charles See. They attended the 100th anniversary celebration at Shepherd College.
40 Years Ago — March 2, 1982
William T. Milleson has filed with the secretary of state for the Democratic nomination to the House of Delegates.
Joyce Frantz and Jamie Carter were crowned Valentine Day King and Queen at the Romney Assembly of God Church.
The Hampshire Trojans snatched first place in the PVC with three victories last week over former league leaders, Frankfort 54-51; Tucker County 72-62 and Musselman 67-64.
30 Years Ago — Feb. 26, 1992
CAPON BRIDGE – On Feb. 13, snow canceled schools and forced dedication ceremonies for the new Capon Bridge Elementary school to be rescheduled. The public will be notified when a new date has been reached that is convenient to the governor’s schedule. The Junior High continues to thrive in its new extended environment.
Teachers and students have thoroughly ensconced themselves in the old elementary school.
SEDAN — Mr. and Mrs. Howard Lee and Mr. and Mrs. Ansel Peer have returned to their homes after spending some time in Florida.
A low of 26 degrees on Feb. 21 and a high of 69 degrees on Feb. 22 were recorded this past week. With .26 inches of rain, makes the total of 1.02 inches of liquid precipitation for the month so far.
20 Years Ago — Feb. 27, 2002
The Hampshire County Commission gave the goahead last week for Sheriff John Corbin to establish an all-volunteer deputy sheriff reserve program. The sheriff said he will be releasing information and start the search for volunteers in the coming weeks.
Hampshire County E-911 officials have been busy upgrading the local emergency system. According to E-911 director Brian Boley, workers replaced antennas on fire and rescue and the sheriff’s towers. Boley said Tuesday that the upgrades will allow the local 911 system to operate with better quality and to better cover the entire county.
10 Years Ago — Feb. 29, 2012
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission and the Hampshire County Development Authority have filed a civil action in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court to recover damages and losses they say were suffered as a result of design and construction defects at the Hampshire County Wellness Center.
Capon Chapel is pleased to welcome Mr. and Mrs. Mike Lee and son to the neighborhood. They have recently moved into this area and we hope to see them often. Our church services are held at 1 pm. on the first and third Sundays and at 11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays. All are welcome to attend.
Senior Robert Smelser saved the best for last. The 6-foot-8 center pumped in a career-high 34 points in a 20-point Senior Night victory over Keyser last week. A night later he had 29 in an overtime loss to the area’s No. 1 team, Southern.
